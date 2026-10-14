Five-Star Wing AJ Williams is Set to Visit BYU Basketball

Could another five-star "AJ" be headed to BYU?

One of the top prospects in the country is coming to Provo. First reported by Brandon Jenkins of 247 Sports, five-star recruit AJ Williams, the No. 5 player in the 2027 class on ESPN and 247, will visit BYU starting tomorrow, October 15.

In Kevin Young’s opening address as head coach of the program, he said he wanted to make BYU the best place to prepare young men for the NBA. Since then, Egor Demin, AJ Dybantsa, and Richie Saunders have all been drafted into the league.

Now Young is bringing yet another high-profile prospect to campus and has an even stronger pitch today than when he first started recruiting for the Cougars.

Background

Williams is a 6-foot-7 wing at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy. He was the No.1 player in the 2028 class before reclassifying to 2027, a decision he announced in early August. He has great athleticism and size that gives him the ability to score at all three levels. He has also shown strong defensive potential.

Last season, he dominated in just about every game he played, averaging 31.8 points and 12.7 rebounds a game. In the Region 2-4 tournament championship game, he dropped 53 points and 18 rebounds. That was coming off his 52-point performance in the semifinals the game before.

It’s no surprise Williams is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country and is projected to be a lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Connections to the BYU Staff

This past summer, Williams played for Team CP3 at Peach Jam on the EYBL circuit, Chris Paul’s AAU team. Paul notably played for the Suns while Young was an assistant there and they have a good relationship.

As a native of Georgia, Williams has some natural connections to the BYU coaching staff as well. Coach Young is also originally from Georgia, while his assistants Tim Fanning and John Linehan both spent several years coaching in the state.

The staff has been recruiting Williams for a while and first offered him a scholarship back in early July, when he was still a member of the 2028 class. He has been a top priority for them.

The Recruiting Picture

Last month, Williams narrowed down his list to 10 schools: Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and North Carolina.

NEWS: 5⭐️ AJ Williams is down to 10 schools, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-7 senior is a top-five overall prospect in the 2027 class.https://t.co/MbOcnUC9LT pic.twitter.com/o8owyxXMHU — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) September 14, 2026

So far, he has taken official visits to Auburn, Mississippi State, and Georgia. Now BYU will get a chance to make an impression.

Last month, 247 Sports recruiting analyst Eric Bossi said BYU is seen as the current leader for his recruitment. That bodes well heading into his visit to Provo.

It will be interesting to see if Williams will take any other visits or if BYU will end up being his last.

No exact timeline has been set for when Williams will make a decision on where he is playing college basketball next fall. However, it is possible he will commit to a school before the end of the early signing period, which runs from November 11-18, 2026.