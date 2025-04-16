UMass Lowell Transfer Martin Somerville Wraps up BYU Official Visit
Kevin Young and the BYU basketball staff continue to fill out the roster for the 2024-2025 season. BYU has already added Baylor transfer Rob Wright and Washington transfer Dominique Diomande. With a few more spots in the to fill, BYU has been hosting transfer targets on campus for visits. The latest visit was UMass Lowell transfer Martin Somerville.
As a freshman, Somerville averaged 13.6 points, 3.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. He shot 42.0% from the field and 40.5% from three. He also shot 82.6% from the free throw line.
The advanced analytics reveal why Somerville could be a perfect fit for BYU in 2024-2025. As a shooter, he had an effective field goal percentage of 70% in catch-and-shoot opportunities. That was in the 99th percentile in college basketball. In other words, Somerville was one of the best spot-up shooters in college basketball when he didn't create the shot himself.
BYU will have multiple players on the roster that will be able to attack the rim and force the defense to collapse around the rim. Rob Wright, Richie Saunders, and AJ Dybansta excel in that area. It will create a lot of open looks for a shooter like Martin Somerville. He could benefit from a lot of wide open looks, and he proved as a freshman that he is capable of knocking down those open looks.