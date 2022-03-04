Skip to main content

Updated 2022 WCC Men's Basketball Tournament Bracket

The 2022 West Coast Conference men's basketball tournament is underway

The first round of the WCC men's basketball tournament is underway. In the first game of the men's tournament, #8 seed LMU used a late run to pull away from #9 seed Pacific in a 86-66 win. With the win, LMU advances to the second round where they will take on #5 BYU on Friday night - that game tips off at 6:00 PM PT.

USATSI_15699093_168390393_lowres

The second game of the men's first round features #7 San Diego and #10 Pepperdine. The winner of San Diego-Pepperdine will take on #6 Portland on Friday evening. Below is the updated men's bracket.

WCC Men's Tournament Bracket

*This bracket has been updated to include round one results

2022 WCC Men's Tournament Bracket

Bubble Watch

As of Tuesday, BYU is one of the "First Four Out" of the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi. The Cougars need to win their first game of the WCC tournament against LMU to have any chance of making the field of 68.

The other WCC team on the bubble is San Francisco. The Dons are one of the last four teams projected to avoid a play-in game according to Lunardi.

That sets a potential quarterfinal matchup with major NCAA Tournament implications between #5 BYU and #4 San Francisco. Obviously, the Cougars need to take care of business against LMU on Friday night first. But if they advance to the quarterfinals, a game against San Francisco could be a quasi NCAA Tournament play-in game.

