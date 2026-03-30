Where BYU Star AJ Dybantsa is Projected to be Drafted in Latest Mock Drafts

The NBA Draft is a few months away. While BYU star AJ Dybantsa hasn't officially declared for the NBA Draft yet, the expectation is that he will enter his name in the 2026 NBA Draft. If he does declare for the draft, Dybantsa will be one of the first players to hear his name called.

Dybantsa and his fellow freshmen stars have been so great that NBA teams are tanking all across the league to get their hands on one of these outstanding freshman. In this article, we will recap the latest NBA Mock Drafts and where AJ Dybantsa is projected to be drafted.

CBS Sports

Pick: No. 1 overall

Team: Indiana Pacers

CBS Sports projects Dybantsa to the Indiana Pacers as the first overall pick. Most notably, Adam Finkelstein noted the improvements to Dybantsa's game during his year at BYU.

Dybantsa finishes his college career as the odds on favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick. He's a jumbo wing who is 6-foot-9 with a better than 7-foot wingspan. He's athletic with an elastic body type, capable of creating his own shot at virtually any point and the leading scorer in college basketball. He's simultaneously made notable gains with his passing, finishing through contact at the rim and even his 3-point shooting. Adam Finkelstein

Coming into the season, Dybantsa was widely viewed as the second best prospect behind Darryn Peterson.

FanSided

Pick: No. 1 overall

Team: Brooklyn Nets

FanSided projected Dybantsa first overall to the Nets. They also called Dybantsa's freshman season the best scoring season by a freshman since Kevin Durant.

NBADraft.Net

Pick: No. 1 overall

Team: Indiana Pacers

Another number one overall projection to the Indiana Pacers. Remember, the lottery will determine the draft order. The flattened lottery ends give every team no greater than a 14% chance to win the first overall pick.

Tankathon

Pick: No. 1 overall

Team: Indiana Pacers

Another number one overall projection from Tankathon. Over the months of February and March, Dybantsa started to overtake Darryn Peterson as the top overall prospect.

ESPN

Pick: No. 2 overall

Team: Washington Wizards

ESPN still has Darryn Peterson going first overall in their latest mock draft. However, their mock draft was last updated in early March. ESPN's Jeremy Woo did note that "In what has become a real debate for the No. 1 pick, some around the NBA have come to view Dybantsa as a safer option than Peterson."