BYU Cracks the Top 20 in Returning Production Rankings

With only one transfer window this year, college football rosters for the 2026 season are mostly in place. On Monday, ESPN's Bill Connelly released his annual returning production rankings. BYU, coming off a 12-win season, cracked the top 20 in returning production.

BYU ranked 18th nationally in returning production thanks in large in part to the defense. The Cougars ranked 6th in returning defensive production and 50th in returning offensive production.

The Cougars were able to retain every meaningful contributor that had eligibility remaining on the defensive side of the ball. Given the departure of Jay Hill to Michigan, the roster retention was one of the biggest wins of the offseason, second only to keeping Kalani Sitake in Provo.

Returning production is not only a measure of returning production, but also incoming transfer production. Connelly explained the process, saying "I mash an incoming player's production from his previous team into the numerator and denominator for his new team...So, if your quarterback leaves, and you bring in a transfer who was productive elsewhere, that dampens the blow of your QB leaving."

BYU has added experienced transfers that have boosted their returning production rankings. Namely Cal transfer Cade Uluave, USC transfer Walker Lyons, and Washington transfer Paki Finau.

Connelly named BYU one of the teams that is most likely to improve in 2026 given their returning production. Notre Dame and Texas were the other two teams in the top three. Iowa State, meanwhile, was one of the teams that is most likely to regress.

Returning Production of BYU Opponents

Below are the returning production rankings for all of BYU's opponents in 2026. Notre Dame stands out. The Fighting Irish rank first nationally in returning production.

Arizona (32nd nationally)

Colorado State (99)

TCU (69)

Iowa State (102)

Notre Dame (1)

UCF (29)

Arizona State (70)

Utah (54)

Baylor (61)

Kansas (39)

Cincinnati (50)

Returning Production in the Big 12

BYU ranks third in the Big 12 in returning production. Perhaps most notably, defending champion Texas Tech ranks first in returning production thanks to a proven incoming transfer class. BYU is not scheduled to play either Big 12 team that ranks ahead of them in returning production: Texas Tech and Houston.

BYU is scheduled to play the three teams that rank last in returning production: TCU, ASU, and Iowa State.