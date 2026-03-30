BYU Basketball Finishes Top Five Nationally in Attendance
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The BYU basketball season came to a disappointing end when the Texas Longhorns upset the Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The entire season, frankly, did not live up to the lofty preseason expectations. After a run to the Sweet 16 in 2025, BYU welcomed in one of the top recruiting classes in the country, headlined by AJ Dybantsa.
The combination of AJ Dybantsa plus returning starters like Richie Saunders and Keba Keita made this last season the most anticipated in program history. And BYU fans showed up to watch it in person.
BYU finished the season ranked fifth in average home attendance. BYU and Kansas were the only team with stadium capacity of 15,000 or more to average 100%+ attendance. BYU's attendance was up 5% vs the year before when they averaged 95% attendance.
Top 25 Programs in Attendance
Below was the top 25 for attendance in 2025-2026. BYU was the only Big 12 team in the top 10.
- Kentucky (SEC) - 19,731
- North Carolina (ACC) - 19,499
- Tennessee (SEC) - 19,251
- Arkansas (SEC) - 18,796
- BYU (Big 12) - 18,073
- Syracuse (ACC) - 17,726
- Creighton (Big East) - 16,636
- NC State (ACC) - 16,341
- Indiana (Big Ten) - 15,677
- Louisville (ACC) - 15,396
- Kansas (Big 12) - 15,307
- Wisconsin (Big Ten) - 15,230
- Illinois (Big Ten) - 14,919
- Purdue (Big Ten) - 14,876
- Michigan St. (Big Ten) - 14,797
- Nebraska (Big Ten) - 14,671
- Marquette (Big East) - 14,485
- Arizona (Big 12) - 14,297
- Iowa St. (Big 12) - 14,051
- Alabama (SEC) - 13,270
- Dayton (Atlantic 10) - 13,242
- Texas Tech (Big 12) - 13,234
- St. John's (NY) (Big East) - 13,098
- Maryland (Big Ten) - 12,888
- Virginia (ACC) - 12,885
Big 12 Men's Basketball Attendance
Below is the average attendance for all 16 teams in the Big 12. TCU finished last in averaged attendance at 5.3k per game.
- BYU (Big 12) - 18,073
- Kansas (Big 12) - 15,307
- Arizona (Big 12) - 14,297
- Iowa St. (Big 12) - 14,051
- Texas Tech (Big 12) - 13,234
- West Virginia (Big 12) - 11,080
- Cincinnati (Big 12) - 9,852
- Arizona St. (Big 12) - 7,851
- Kansas St. (Big 12) - 7,827
- Utah (Big 12) - 7,209
- Houston (Big 12) - 7,088
- Baylor (Big 12) - 6,912
- UCF (Big 12) - 6,830
- Colorado (Big 12) - 6,207
- Oklahoma St. (Big 12) - 5,848
- TCU (Big 12) - 5,321
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist