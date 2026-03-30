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BYU Basketball Finishes Top Five Nationally in Attendance

BYU fans showed up to watch the most anticipated season in program history
Casey Lundquist|
Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; A general view of the Marriott Center during player introductions before a game between the BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images
Mar 7, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; A general view of the Marriott Center during player introductions before a game between the BYU Cougars and the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

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BYU Cougars

The BYU basketball season came to a disappointing end when the Texas Longhorns upset the Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The entire season, frankly, did not live up to the lofty preseason expectations. After a run to the Sweet 16 in 2025, BYU welcomed in one of the top recruiting classes in the country, headlined by AJ Dybantsa.

The combination of AJ Dybantsa plus returning starters like Richie Saunders and Keba Keita made this last season the most anticipated in program history. And BYU fans showed up to watch it in person.

BYU finished the season ranked fifth in average home attendance. BYU and Kansas were the only team with stadium capacity of 15,000 or more to average 100%+ attendance. BYU's attendance was up 5% vs the year before when they averaged 95% attendance.

Top 25 Programs in Attendance

Below was the top 25 for attendance in 2025-2026. BYU was the only Big 12 team in the top 10.

  1. Kentucky (SEC) - 19,731
  2. North Carolina (ACC) - 19,499
  3. Tennessee (SEC) - 19,251
  4. Arkansas (SEC) - 18,796
  5. BYU (Big 12) - 18,073
  6. Syracuse (ACC) - 17,726
  7. Creighton (Big East) - 16,636
  8. NC State (ACC) - 16,341
  9. Indiana (Big Ten) - 15,677
  10. Louisville (ACC) - 15,396
  11. Kansas (Big 12) - 15,307
  12. Wisconsin (Big Ten) - 15,230
  13. Illinois (Big Ten) - 14,919
  14. Purdue (Big Ten) - 14,876
  15. Michigan St. (Big Ten) - 14,797
  16. Nebraska (Big Ten) - 14,671
  17. Marquette (Big East) - 14,485
  18. Arizona (Big 12) - 14,297
  19. Iowa St. (Big 12) - 14,051
  20. Alabama (SEC) - 13,270
  21. Dayton (Atlantic 10) - 13,242
  22. Texas Tech (Big 12) - 13,234
  23. St. John's (NY) (Big East) - 13,098
  24. Maryland (Big Ten) - 12,888
  25. Virginia (ACC) - 12,885

Big 12 Men's Basketball Attendance

Below is the average attendance for all 16 teams in the Big 12. TCU finished last in averaged attendance at 5.3k per game.

  1. BYU (Big 12) - 18,073
  2. Kansas (Big 12) - 15,307
  3. Arizona (Big 12) - 14,297
  4. Iowa St. (Big 12) - 14,051
  5. Texas Tech (Big 12) - 13,234
  6. West Virginia (Big 12) - 11,080
  7. Cincinnati (Big 12) - 9,852
  8. Arizona St. (Big 12) - 7,851
  9. Kansas St. (Big 12) - 7,827
  10. Utah (Big 12) - 7,209
  11. Houston (Big 12) - 7,088
  12. Baylor (Big 12) - 6,912
  13. UCF (Big 12) - 6,830
  14. Colorado (Big 12) - 6,207
  15. Oklahoma St. (Big 12) - 5,848
  16. TCU (Big 12) - 5,321

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Casey Lundquist
CASEY LUNDQUIST

Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.

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