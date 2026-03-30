BYU Basketball Finishes Top Five Nationally in Attendance

The BYU basketball season came to a disappointing end when the Texas Longhorns upset the Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The entire season, frankly, did not live up to the lofty preseason expectations. After a run to the Sweet 16 in 2025, BYU welcomed in one of the top recruiting classes in the country, headlined by AJ Dybantsa.

The combination of AJ Dybantsa plus returning starters like Richie Saunders and Keba Keita made this last season the most anticipated in program history. And BYU fans showed up to watch it in person.

BYU finished the season ranked fifth in average home attendance. BYU and Kansas were the only team with stadium capacity of 15,000 or more to average 100%+ attendance. BYU's attendance was up 5% vs the year before when they averaged 95% attendance.

Top 25 Programs in Attendance

Below was the top 25 for attendance in 2025-2026. BYU was the only Big 12 team in the top 10.

Kentucky (SEC) - 19,731 North Carolina (ACC) - 19,499 Tennessee (SEC) - 19,251 Arkansas (SEC) - 18,796 BYU (Big 12) - 18,073 Syracuse (ACC) - 17,726 Creighton (Big East) - 16,636 NC State (ACC) - 16,341 Indiana (Big Ten) - 15,677 Louisville (ACC) - 15,396 Kansas (Big 12) - 15,307 Wisconsin (Big Ten) - 15,230 Illinois (Big Ten) - 14,919 Purdue (Big Ten) - 14,876 Michigan St. (Big Ten) - 14,797 Nebraska (Big Ten) - 14,671 Marquette (Big East) - 14,485 Arizona (Big 12) - 14,297 Iowa St. (Big 12) - 14,051 Alabama (SEC) - 13,270 Dayton (Atlantic 10) - 13,242 Texas Tech (Big 12) - 13,234 St. John's (NY) (Big East) - 13,098 Maryland (Big Ten) - 12,888 Virginia (ACC) - 12,885



Big 12 Men's Basketball Attendance

Below is the average attendance for all 16 teams in the Big 12. TCU finished last in averaged attendance at 5.3k per game.