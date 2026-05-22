BYU Makes the Final Four for Four-Start Athlete Bode Sparrow

On Friday, Davis High School star and four-star prospect Bode Sparrow named his four finalists. BYU made the cut alongside Oklahoma, Oregon, and Utah. Sparrow, who could play either wide receiver or safety at the next level, is the highest-ranked player in the state of Utah in the 2027 recruiting class.

Sparrow has plans to visit BYU next month for an official visit.

NEWS: Elite 2027 ATH Bode Sparrow is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’2 190 ATH from Kaysville, UT is ranked as the No. 2 ATH in the 2027 Rivals300⁰⁰He’s locked in official visits to each of his finalistshttps://t.co/7ZehFrt85E pic.twitter.com/JZDfvN19s2 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 22, 2026

Sparrow eliminated some notable schools from his recruitment when he named his final four. Michigan is the most notable program to miss the cut, since the Michigan staff recruited Sparrow heavily at their former schools. Former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill recruited Sparrow heavily when he was in Provo.

Other schools that Sparrow eliminated include the likes of Texas, Washington, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Miami, Illinois, Cal, Arkansas, Arizona, and ASU among others.

Sparrow, listed at 6'2 and 195 pounds, is one of the top two-way athletes in the country in the 2027 class. He is ranked the fourth best athlete nationally according to 247Sports. He is a top 75 prospect in the country as well.

On offense, Sparrow is a gifted route runner with the ability to create a lot of separation. He combines his route running ability with soft hands and a knack for coming down with contested catches. Sparrow could be an early contributor at the P4 level on either side of the ball, but in this author's opinion, there it too much offensive upside to keep him on defense.

On the defensive side, where a lot of schools see him playing, Sparrow is a true ball hawk. He reads opposing quarterbacks and jumps into passing lanes. His ball skills ensure that he comes down with any ball that is up for grabs. He can also get downhill and make tackles in space. Sparrow is a high four-star prospect that could be near five-star status by signing day, and it's not hard to see why. He is as gifted as any player to come out of Utah over the last few classes.

For BYU, the Cougars have done a nice job maintaining a primary role in Sparrow's recruitment despite losing Jay Hill to Michigan. Prior to his departure, Hill had been Sparrow's primary contact on BYU's staff. Kudos to BYU's entire staff, especially the new defensive staff, for keeping the Cougars in the race.

BYU will have a critical chance at earning Sparrow's commitment during his upcoming official visit.

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