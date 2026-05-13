BYU Extends Early Offers to Two Rising Quarterback Recruits

The months between Spring Camp and Fall Camp have become the most important months on the recruiting calendar. Not only will BYU's staff put the majority of the 2027 class together over the next few months, they will also identify top targets in the 2028 and 2029 targets.

That's exactly what BYU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Aaron Roderick has been doing. Roderick recently extended two offers to rising quarterback prospects that will be priority recruits in the future for BYU.

Quarterback recruiting happens earlier in the recruiting cycle than other positions, so getting in early on top prospects is important.

1. Hunter Fujikawa - 2028

Hunger Fujikawa is a four-star quarterback from Milinali, Hawaii. Fujikawa is one of the top 15 quarterbacks in the 2028 class per 247Sports. He already holds nearly 30 offers, including competing offers from the likes of Alabama, Arizona, ASU, Auburn, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, Washington, and Stanford among others.

In the opinion of this author, Fujikawa has the potential to climb the recruiting rankings over the next few years. He has a really strong arm and fits passes into very tight windows, while also possessing the ability to throw a changeup with touch. His film is full of big-time throws.

On top of his throwing ability, he can make plays with his legs. He would be an ideal fit in BYU's offense. He has the same skillset of BYU quarterbacks that have succeeded under Aaron Roderick.

2. Jake Matsen - 2029

It's not very common for BYU to offer a scholarship to a freshman in high school, but that's exactly what Aaron Roderick did with Jake Matsen. Matsen preps just down the road from BYU's campus at American Fork High School.

Matsen's recruitment is in the early stages, and BYU was the first P4 school to extend him a scholarship offer. As of this writing, he holds competing offers from UConn and Toledo. Matsen's recruitment at this point is about his high potential. He is 6'3 and he has a big arm, especially for a freshman in high school.

Matsen has the potential to be a coveted recruit by the time he commits to his school of choice in a few years.

Matsen has not played varsity football yet. It's very uncommon for BYU to offer quarterbacks that haven't suited up to play varsity, but it's not unheard of. BYU priority 2027 target Brody Rudnicki was a backup quarterback at Folsom High School when BYU, and many other schools, offered him. Rudnicki was the backup to decorated quarterback Ryder Lyons. When Lyons suffered an injury and missed time last season, Rudnicki shined in his absence.