ESPN Ranks Kingsley Suamataia and Kedon Slovis as Some of the Best NFL Prospects Available at Their Positions
On Friday night, the second round of the NFL Draft kicks off in Detroit. Three BYU players were invited to the NFL Combine, and therefore, are candidates to be drafted this weekend. ESPN ranks offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia, quarterback Kedon Slovis, and punter Ryan Rehkow as one of the top three available players at their position.
Kingsley Suamataia will be the first BYU player to be drafted this year. In all likelihood, he will hear his name called on Friday night in either round two or round three. Sauamataia is ranked the third best available offensive tackle behind Notre Dame's Blake Fisher and Washington's Roger Rosengarten. Suamataia ranks 42nd overall among best available players.
Seven offensive tackles were taken in the first round, so tackle-needy teams might need to invest a second round pick to get someone of Suamataia's caliber.
After six quarterbacks were taken with the first 12 picks, Kedon Slovis is suddenly one of the best quarterbacks left on the board. According to ESPN, Slovis ranks third among remaining quarterbacks behind South Carolina's Spencer Rattler and Tulane's Michael Pratt. If Slovis is drafted, it will likely be in the later rounds on Saturday. And if he is drafted, he will be the third consecutive BYU quarterback to be selected in the NFL Draft.
Punter Ryan Rehkow is the second best punter available according to ESPN. He ranks second behind Iowa's Tory Taylor. A handful of punters are usually selected in the NFL Draft. If that trend holds, Rehkow will have a chance to be drafted in the later rounds.