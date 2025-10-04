Lawyers Claim Late LSU WR Kyren Lacy Was Far Behind Crash He Was Accused of Causing
New details have emerged in the devastating case of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy.
Lacy was arrested in January after being accused of causing a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man and fleeing the scene on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. Lacy died in April after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a day before he was set to appear in front of a grand jury surrounding the case.
According to a report Friday from LouisianaSports.net, Lacy's attorney Matt Ory gave a long interview on HTV 10 in Louisiana that claimed Lacy's vehicle was 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of the crash. In a video of the scene, he's then spotted driving around the incident.
"We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars, there's no disputing that," Ory says in the interview. "Further north Kyren Lacy passed four cars. However, he was back in his lane of travel 92.3 yards back in his lane behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he's 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word: behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was painted. Never."
Lacy played for the Tigers from 2022 to '24.