SI

Lawyers Claim Late LSU WR Kyren Lacy Was Far Behind Crash He Was Accused of Causing

Lacy died in April at just 24 years old.

Blake Silverman

Kyren Lacy passed away in April at just 24 years old
Kyren Lacy passed away in April at just 24 years old / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

Editor’s note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or is in emotional distress, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or at 988lifeline.org.

New details have emerged in the devastating case of former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy.

Lacy was arrested in January after being accused of causing a car crash that killed a 78-year-old man and fleeing the scene on charges of negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run, and reckless operation of a vehicle. Lacy died in April after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, a day before he was set to appear in front of a grand jury surrounding the case.

According to a report Friday from LouisianaSports.net, Lacy's attorney Matt Ory gave a long interview on HTV 10 in Louisiana that claimed Lacy's vehicle was 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of the crash. In a video of the scene, he's then spotted driving around the incident.

"We know from data that Kyren Lacy did in fact pass four cars, there's no disputing that," Ory says in the interview. "Further north Kyren Lacy passed four cars. However, he was back in his lane of travel 92.3 yards back in his lane behind Mr. Hall. At the time of impact, he's 72.6 yards behind the vehicles at the time of impact. Key word: behind the vehicles. That is not how this story was painted. Never."

Lacy played for the Tigers from 2022 to '24.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Football