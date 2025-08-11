How Former BYU Football Players Fared in the First Week of the NFL Preseason
Over the weekend, former BYU players kicked off the first week of the NFL preseason. More than 10 BYU players were in action. In this article, we will recap how all the former BYU players fared in the first week of the NFL preseason.
Zach Wilson - Miami Dolphins
Zach Wilson led the Miami Dolphins in passing yards with 96 yards on 5/9 attempts. Wilson also had 16 rushing yards in a pair of rushing attempts. He led the Dolphins to two touchdown drives in a 24-24 tie. He played most of the first half before taking a seat for most of the second half.
Kedon Slovis - Houston Texans
Kedon Slovis was 11/15 for 71 yards. Besides taking two sacks, Slovis had a very solid outing.
Tyler Allgeier - Atlanta Falcons
Tyler Allgeier did not have any rushing attempts in the first week of the preseason.
Tyler Batty - Minnesota Vikings
Tyler Batty has a chance to make the 53-man roster for the Vikings after signing as an undrafted free agent. Batty has a pass breakup that led to an interception.
Caleb Etienne - Cincinnati Bengals
Caleb Etienne played 21 snaps for the Bengals at left tackle. Etienne allowed one quarterback pressure.
Ryan Rehkow - Cincinnati Bengals
Ryan Rehkow had five punts including two inside the 20 yard-line. He averaged 45 yards per punt.
Blake Freeland - Indianapolis Colts
Blake Freeland started for the Colts and played 55 snaps.
Kingsley Suamataia - Kansas City Chiefs
Kingsley Suamataia started for the Chiefs and played just 11 snaps.
Brady Christensen - Carolina Panthers
Brady Christensen played 35 snaps on offense against the Cleveland Browns.
Khyiris Tonga - New England Patriots
Khyiris Tonga started for the Patriots at nose tackle and played a total of 13 snaps. He was credited with two quarterback pressures in just nine pass rush snaps.
Darius Lassiter - Jacksonville Jaguars
Darius Lassiter had one target but no receptions for the Jaguars.
Zayne Anderson - Green Bay Packers
Zayne Anderson started and played four snaps at safety for the Green Bay Packers.
Chris Brooks - Green Bay Packers
Former BYU running back Chris Brooks had 5 carries for 17 yards against the Jets.
Veterans that Didn't Play
There were a handful of former BYU players that didn't play in week one since they are proven.
- Kyle Van Noy (Ravens)
- Fred Warner (49ers)
- Puka Nacua (Rams)
- Taysom Hill (Saints)