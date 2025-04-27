Six Former BYU Players Sign Free Agent Deals in the NFL
On Saturday, the 2025 NFL Draft came to an end. No former BYU players heard their names called during the draft. However, multiple former Cougars inked free agent deals with NFL Teams.
Tyler Batty - Minnesota Vikings
Tyler Batty was the most likely to get drafted. Instead, Batty ended up signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
Batty spent five years at BYU. Over the course of his career, he tallied 224 tackles including 34 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, and 2 interceptions.
Batty was BYU's most consistent pass rusher from 2021-2024. According to PFF, he generated 143 quarterback pressures during his BYU career. Every year at BYU, he increased his quarterback pressures.
Jakob Robinson - San Francisco 49ers
Jakob Robinson was one of the most productive defensive backs to come through BYU. Robinsin's size prevented him from being drafted, but he will have the opportunity to make a splash as an undrafted free agent for the San Francisco 49ers.
Caleb Etienne - Cincinnati Bengals
Caleb Etienne was one of the best stories of the season for BYU. Etienne struggled in 2023 and was eventually benched after starting the season as BYU's right tackle. Etienne was much improved under new BYU offensive line caoch TJ Woods in 2024, earning First Team Big 12 honors. Etienne signed as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Brayden Keim - Kansas City Chiefs & Chicago Bears
BYU offensive tackle Brayden Keim was invited to the mini camps of both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears. Keim started at right tackle for BYU until he suffered a season-ending injury against Utah.
Blake Mangelson - Minnesota Vikings
Former BYU defensive end turned defensive tackle Blake Mangelson got a mini camp invite from the Minnesota Vikings.
Darius Lassiter - Philadelphia Eages
Former BYU wide receiver Darius Lassiter received a mini camp invited from the reigning Super Bowl champions.