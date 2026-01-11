BYU Star Cornerback Evan Johnson to Return for Senior Season

BYU star cornerback Evan Johnson will return to BYU for his senior season, he announced on social media. Johnson was one of BYU's best players in 2025 and he led the defense in interceptions with five. Johnson had the game-sealing interception to beat Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Johnson has been the highest-graded player on BYU's defense for two consecutive seasons. He started all 14 games for BYU in 2025.

Johnson was one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12. He was targeted 75 times and he allowed receptions only 44% of targets. His numbers are better in context. He was usually tasked with covering the best opposing wide receiver. He allowed 420 receiving yards all season.

BYU CB Evan Johnson in the Pop-Tarts Bowl:



🔵 1 Catch Allowed (6 Targets)

🔵 1 INT | 1 PBU

🔵 33.3 Passer Rating Allowed

🔵 80.7 Coverage Grade@BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/9F1FdkJchN — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 28, 2025

Evan Johnson signed with BYU as a low three-star recruit in the 2022 class. He was recruited by then BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford and BYU was his only offer. Since then, Johnson has turned into one of the BYU cornerbacks in recent BYU history.

Johnson's return is especially notable since his longtime position coach, Jernaro Gilford, went with Jay Hill to Michigan. Johnson was one of the last headline names that hadn't announced his plans to return in 2026. His return is another nod to Kalani Sitake and the culture he has created at BYU. Players want to play for Sitake and that has showed during the transfer window. Now, BYU will return both starting cornerbacks next season in Evan Johnson and Tre Alexander. They will also return veteran safeties Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala. The starting secondary in 2026 has the chance to be one of the best to come through Provo.

Now, BYU will look to add some difference makers from the transfer portal to take another incremental step and make the College Football Playoff.

Key Players That Will Return

Multiple key BYU players have announced their plans to run it back in 2026.

Bear Bachmeier - QB LJ Martin - RB Faletau Satuala - S Parker Kingston - WR Evan Johnson - CB Nusi Taumoepeau - DE Tre Alexander - CB Raider Damuni - S Andrew Gentry - OL Bruce Mitchell - OL Kyle Sfarcioc - OL Sonny Makasini - OL Anisi Purcell - DL Siale Esera - LB Keanu Tanuvasa - DL Isaiah Glasker - LB Jovesa Damuni - RB Viliami Po'uha - DL Kini Fonohema - DL Bodie Schoonover - DL Tommy Prassas - S

More BYU Football Coverage