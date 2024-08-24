Zach Wilson Expected to Play Most of the Game in Broncos Preseason Finale
Earlier this week, the Denver Broncos named rookie Bo Nix as their starting quarterback. Former BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, who was traded from the Jets to the Broncos during the offseason, is competing for the backup job. Broncos head coach Sean Payton says Wilson will play most of the game against the Arizona Cardinals in the regular season finale.
“I’d like to see (Stidham) get 8 to 12 plays, and then we’ll get a lot of work with Zach at some point in that first or early second quarter,” Payton said.
Payton has gone out of his way to compliment Wilson's play over the last few weeks. A few days ago, Payton said Wilson was "outstanding" during the redzone portion of practice. Zach probably had one of his better practices today," Payton said. "I don't know what his redzone numbers were, but he was outstanding."
A few days prior, Payton said he told Wilson that his job is to make him millions, whether that's with the Broncos or with another organization.
In the first two preseason games, Wilson hasn't played until the second half. In the preason, he has thrown for 146 yards, 1 touchdown, and no interceptions. The Broncos and the Cardinals are scheduled to kickoff at 2:30 PM MT