10 Most Productive BYU Wide Receivers in the Kalani Sitake Era

Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney (18) makes a reception for a first down past South Florida Bulls defensive back TJ Robinson (2) in the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images
Kalani Sitake is entering his 10th season as the BYU football coach. Here are the most productive wide receivers in the Sitake era (2016-2024).
10. Talon Shumway
Oct 27, 2018; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Talon Shumway (21) is tackled from behind by Northern Illinois Huskies cornerback Tifonte Hunt (7) during the second half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images / Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images
Receiving Yards: 1,204
Talon Shumway had a career high 561 yards as a senior in 2019.
9. Keanu Hill
Sep 14, 2024; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Brigham Young Cougars tight end Keanu Hill (1) runs for a touchdown against the Wyoming Cowboys during the first quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images / Troy Babbitt-Imagn Images
Receiving Yards: 1,320
Keanu Hill moved from wide receiver to tight end in 2024. He finished his BYU career with over 1,000 receiving yards.
8. Aleva Hifo
BYU wide receiver Aleva Hifo (15) breaks away from the Tennessee defense on Saturday, September 7, 2019.
Utbyu0907 / Caitlyn Jordan/News Sentinel, Knoxville News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Receiving Yards: 1,336
Aleva Hifo didn't get to play in many good BYU offenses from 2016-2019. Still, he was productive in his BYU career.
7. Isaac Rex
Oct 21, 2023; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars tight end Isaac Rex (83) is tackled by Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Bryce Ramirez (3) in the second quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Receiving Yards: 1,385
Tight end Isaac Rex cracks the top 10. Rex was very productive in 2020. He never matched that production and a brutal injury in 2021 limited his ceiling. He still ended his career with more receiving touchdowns than any tight end in BYU history.
6. Puka Nacua
Nov 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) makes a touchdown catch against the Boise State Broncos in the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Brigham Young won 31-28. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-Imagn Images / Brian Losness-Imagn Images
Receiving Yards: 1,430
Puka Nacua was only at BYU for two years but he made the most of his time in Provo. Nacua was a big play waiting to happen when he was at BYU.
5. Neil Pau'u
Sep 4, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Neil Pau'u (2) evades the tackle attempt of Arizona Wildcats cornerback Isaiah Rutherford (2) on a scoring play at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Receiving Yards: 1,484
An underrated wide receiver in recent BYU history. Neil Pau'u was consistently productive throughout his BYU career. Pau'u was a starter for the dominant 2020 team.
4. Dax Milne
Nov 21, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU wide receiver Dax Milne makes a reception for a first down in the second quarter against North Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Swinger/Pool Photo-USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK
Receiving Yards: 1,542
Dax Milne had over 1,500 receiving yards at BYU and nearly 1,200 of them came in 2020. He left a year of eligibility on the table to declare for the NFL Draft.
3. Matt Bushman
Oct 19, 2019; Provo, UT, USA; Brigham Young Cougars tight end Matt Bushman scores a touchdown against Boise State in the third quarter as the Cougars face the Broncos at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gabe Mayberry-Imagn Images / Gabe Mayberry-Imagn Images
Receiving Yards: 1,719
The BYU offense was dominant in 2020. It's hard to imagine how good they would have been if Matt Bushman wouldn't have suffered a season-ending injury in Fall camp.
2. Chase Roberts
BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts against Arizona / BYU Photo
Receiving Yards: 1,784
Chase Roberts is the only active receiver on this list. Roberts will likely become the most productive wide receiver of the Kalani Sitake era in 2025.
1. Gunner Romney
Sep 25, 2021; Provo, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars wide receiver Gunner Romney (18) makes a reception for a first down past South Florida Bulls defensive back TJ Robinson (2) in the first quarter at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Swinger-Imagn Images
Receiving Yards: 1,959
Gunner Romney was just shy of 2,000 career receiving yards. Romney was productive as soon as he stepped on the field in 2018.
Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of Cougs Daily. He has covered BYU athletics for the last four years. During that time, he has published over 2,000 stories that have reached more than three million people.