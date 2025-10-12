10 Takeaways From BYU's Double Overtime Thriller Over Arizona
According to sources, the cardiology department at hospitals all around Provo have seen a record number of visitors following a ridiculous 33-27 2OT win over Arizona. There is no shortage of thoughts and feelings on what was an insane victory, so let’s just jump right in to our takeaways.
1. Well-coached teams find a way to win these games
Two weeks ago, following a similar win over Colorado, we wrote that the ability to win tight games is a feature, not a bug, of Kalani Sitake’s program. That continues to be true. BYU had no business winning this football game, and just about every other program probably wouldn't have, but not this team. They just never. Stop. Fighting. Everything that could go wrong, did go wrong. A fast start followed by an hour weather delay. Playing in a downpour for two quarters. Giving up 24 unanswered points. Two bad interceptions. Down 10 with just over 4 minutes to go. And yet, they still won. They always do. Don’t ask me how because I have no idea.
2. BYU’s coaching staff clearly has more faith in their football team than their fans do
Once BYU went down 10 points with 11 minutes to go in the football game, things looked bleak but not hopeless. Then BYU went on a seven-minute drive that assured BYU would need to play perfect football the rest of the night to win. And you know what? They did. BYU’s lack of urgency on offense at the end of regulation was baffling to just about everyone watching except BYU’s coaching staff, which means they must be smarter than me. BYU called the end of that game like a group with supreme confidence that they would not be stopped on their final two drives. In a way, I kind of understand it.
Arizona hadn’t been able to stop the run all night and BYU’s defense was struggling to get stops. The bet that BYU’s staff made was that getting two scores and one stop was more likely than a depleted BYU defense stopping Arizona multiple times if the offense moved quickly. That bet paid off. It doesn’t pay off every time (see Kansas last year), but while the coaching staff took a massive risk calling the game the way they did, the results have to speak for themselves.
3. Recruiting matters
Down three upperclassmen leaders on defense, it was a pair of blue-chip sophomores that won this game for the BYU defense. Siale Esera and Faletau Satuala had a combined 26 competing Power 4 offers out of high school and combined for 26 total tackles in this game. They just seem to play at a different speed than everyone else with Esera filling the interior gaps and Satuala cleaning up the edges. BYU does not win this game without them. Turns out, recruiting four-star players helps with that.
4. If you ever need help moving, consider BYU’s offensive line
BYU was moving furniture all night long in the run game. That is incredibly impressive given how good Arizona has been this season against the run. Coming into the night, the most yards run on Arizona was 111 by Iowa State. BYU ran for 258 yards on over 5 yards per carry, led by LJ Martin's 162 yards on 6.5 yards per carry. BYU’s offensive line generated 3.9 yards per carry before contact and probably deserves the offensive MVP as a collective group. There was a lot about BYU’s offense on Saturday that needs correcting, but the big boys up front were absolutely dominant all night long.
5. Bear Bachmeier isn’t old enough to know that BYU was supposed to lose that game
What a gutsy, gutsy performance from the true freshman. On a night where LJ Martin was unstoppable and Bachmeier was struggling in the pass game, offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick elected to put the ball in his quarterback’s hands over and over. 22 times to be exact. Let me be the first to say that running your quarterback 22 times does not feel sustainable, but nobody tell Bear that. Bachmeier plays football with such reckless abandon that its equal parts cute and terrifying. It’s like watching a toddler who just learned to walk. You wince watching him bump into stuff but he bounces right back up with a smile and undeterred resolve. It’s a joy to watch. It’s terrifying to watch. But one thing is clear: this kid is too young to know he was supposed to lose.
6. BYU’s pass rush without Jack Kelly is really not good
Registering zero sacks against this Arizona team is not a great sign for the defensive line. BYU could not generate any pressure with their standard rush and Fifita made them pay, especially on third down. If there is a silver lining, though, BYU did generate pressures late that forced errant throws that won the game. Tausili Akana made his presence felt with 3 fourth quarter pressures and that is hopefully something to build on, but BYU’s most glaring weakness on an otherwise awesome defense is the boys up front.
7. Arizona’s secondary is really good
Bachmeier did not look good in the pass game on Saturday, but that was much more a function of Arizona’s elite secondary than anything Bear was doing. Those two interceptions were bad decisions, but Arizona had no business making those plays. Their speed closed every tight window Bear tried to hit in this game. You have to tip your cap and be thankful to not have to play them again.
8. BYU’s secondary is also really good
When BYU needed stops, Mory Bamba, Evan Johsnon, and Tre Alexander put the clamps on Arizona’s receivers. Once Noah Fifita recorded his second touchdown pass on a backup corner, Jay Hill moved Evan Johnson to the nickel corner with Bamba and Alexander on the outside, and the rest is history. Fifita finished the night completing just 55% for 4.5 yards per attempt. If this trio continues to play that well it will win BYU a lot of football games.
9. Parker Kingston, take a bow
From benched as both a wide receiver and punt returner against Stanford to arguably the most clutch player on this team, it has been quite the redemption arc for Parker Kingston. Kingston had his second straight 100-yard game Saturday with an electric 75-yard touchdown catch that had one of the best safeties in the Big 12 doing the twist. On special teams, his 26-yard punt return setup BYU’s game-tying touchdown drive, and was just one of the many critical plays made by Kingston to propel BYU to a victory.
10. We are living in the good ole days of BYU athletics
Look, no one loves having to suffer a heart attack during a win, but it’s better than suffering a heart attack in a loss. As a fan, it’s normal to get frustrated or emotional when a win isn’t as dominant as you want, but dang it it's still a win. BYU has now won 17 of their last 19 games, the most wins in a 19-game stretch since 2007-2008. Given that 13 of those wins are against Power 4 competition, there is an argument that we are in one of the top five greatest runs in BYU football history. If you can’t enjoy that while you are in it, it’s time to find a new hobby.