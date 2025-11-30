The 10 Highest-Graded Players from BYU's Win Over UCF
On Saturday, BYU improved to 11-1 with a win over UCF. After trailing 14-0 in the first quarter, BYU outscored UCF 41-7 to win the regular season finale. The Cougars will turn the page to start preparing for Texas Tech in the conference championship game. Here were the 10 highest-graded players from BYU's win over UCF (minimum 15 snaps played).
1. Bear Bachmeier - 80.5
BYU's true freshman quarterback bounced back from a shaky performance against Cincinnati. Bachmeier was in control throughout the game and he had an accuracy rate of 91.7%. Bachmeier averaged 11.6 yards per attempt. The only thing preventing Bachmeier from a higher grade were potential turnover issues.
Bachmeier had a fumble that he recovered and two of his throws were graded as turnover-worthy.
BYU will need to protect the football against Texas Tech better than it did in the first matchup between those two teams.
2. Bodie Schoonover - 78.5
BYU veteran defensive end Bodie Schoonover was the highest-graded player on defense. Schoonover had the second best run defense grade behind only John Taumoepeau. He was also credited with a defensive stop.
3. Carsen Ryan - 78.0
Senior tight end Carsen Ryan had a big day on Senior Night. Ryan was targeted five times and he had five receptions. He finished with 85 receiving yards, including 34 yards after the catch.
4. Parker Kingston - 77.8
Speaking of yards after the catch, 68 of Parker Kingston's 126 yards came after the catch. He could have had even more yards after the catch had he not tripped on his way to the endzone.
Kingston also had a punt return for a touchdown in this game.
Kingston now leads BYU in receiving yards with 804.
5. LJ Martin - 74.8
LJ Martin did LJ Martin things against UCF. He ran for 95 yards and 3 touchdowns. 58 of his 95 yards came after contact. If that was the last game Martin played in LaVell Edwards Stadium, he made the most of it. Martin is garnering NFL interest after a breakout junior season.
Martin is up to 1,229 rushing yards on the season.
6. Evan Johnson - 73.7
After the BYU defense got off to a slow start, BYU cornerback Evan Johnson stepped in front of a halfback pass to give the ball back to the BYU offense. That was the first big play that turned the game in BYU's favor.
Johnson had a PBU and a pair of defensive stops.
7. Jack Kelly - 72.7
Jack Kelly stuffed the stat sheet in his final game in LaVell Edwards Stadium. Kelly was credited with seven pressures and he had a pair of sacks. BYU was getting pressure on Tayven Jackson throughout the game, but Jackson was able to escape just about everyone except for Jack Kelly.
8. Raider Damuni - 72.1
BYU safety Raider Damuni played a great game against UCF. Damuni was credited with a pair of stops, and the evaluators credited Damuni with a forced fumble in the second half.
9. Sonny Makasini - 72.1
Sonny Makasini was BYU's highest-graded offensive lineman. Makasini did not allow quarterback pressure on 27 pass block snaps.
10. Logan Lutui - 71.3
Senior defensive end Logan Lutui had the third best run defense grade. He was credited with one defensive stop.