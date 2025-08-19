10 Under-the-Radar BYU Football Players You Need to Know
The BYU football program will kickoff the 2025 season in just 11 days. The Cougars will host the Portland State Vikings before taking on 10 Power Four teams in 11 games. In this article, we will highlight the players that you might not know today, but should remember if you want o know the players that will make an impact on Saturdays.
Some of these players could be lesser-known starters or backups that will see the field in critical moments. Without further ado, let's dive in.
1. Choe Bryant-Strother - LB
Coming into camp, Siale Esera looked like the safest best to win the starting mike linebacker spot. Choe Bryant-Stroter, a former UCLA transfer, has had a really strong Fall Camp. We give Bryant-Strother a very, very slight edge to start over Siale Esera. Either way, both Bryant-Strother and Esera will play big roles for the BYU defense. Bryant-Strother has flown under-the-radar since suffering a season-ending injury early in the 2024 season. He is now healthy and ready to make an impact for Jay Hill.
2. John Taumoepeau - DT
Keanu Tanuvasa will get a lot of attention at the defensive tackle spot and for good reason: he is really, really good. While Oklahoma State transfer Justin Kirkland recovers from a knee injury, the Cougars will turn to John Taumoepeau to start alongside Tanuvasa. Taumoepeau has made a lot of progress over the offseason and he will play a major role for the BYU defense.
3. Sione Moa - RB
BYU running back LJ Martin is in line to get the lion's share of the carries for the BYU offense. Behind Martin, it will be sophomore running back Sione Moa who will get a good amount of carries. Moa emerged as a contributor in his true freshman season in 2024 when injuries knocked out BYU's top running backs.
Fast forward to today and Moa is ready to play a major role for the BYU offense. He is a physical runner that is tough to bring down, and he is more athletic than he is given credit for. Moa is a one-cut runner that wastes no time getting upfield.
Moa will have a similar role to the role that Hinckley Ropati played a season ago.
4. Keayen Nead - TE
New Mexico transfer Keayen Nead was a late addition to the BYU roster. Nead started his college career at Weber State before transferring to New Mexico back in December. After only a few months in New Mexico, Nead entered the transfer portal again and committed to BYU.
Nead has been used primarily as a blocking tight end during his college career. We expect him to see the field in packages where multiple tight ends on the field. Carsen Ryan will get the most reps of the BYU tight ends, but Nead will see the field as well.
5. Anisi Purcell - DT
SUU transfer Anisi Purcell has put one some weight and moved to the interior defensive line. We don't expect Purcell to start, but we do expect him to be in the two-deep and play a role for the BYU defense. Purcell showed some really nice flashes in Spring Camp and he has played a lot during Fall Camp as well.
6. Cody Hagen - WR
Can a former four-star wide receiver be considered under-the-radar? Well, when you consider a mission plus a post-mission injury, it's been a long time since Cody Hagen was putting up absurd numbers at Corner Canyon High School.
As long as Cody Hagen stays healthy, we expect him to be in the rotation at wide receiver. He is too skilled and too fast to keep off the field.
At some point this year, BYU will need to find a wide receiver that can consistently get up against man coverage. Hagen has a chance to be that guy for BYU.
7. Talan Alfrey - S
Senior safety Talan Alfrey is sometimes the forgotten name in a really talented safety room. Alfrey won't start against Portland State but he will rotate in and will play in key moments. When BYU got the fourth down stop against ASU to set up the potential game-winning drive last year, Alfrey was on the field.
8. Austin Leausa - OL
Austin Leausa is a well-known name for those fans that love depth charts, but he probably isn't known by the casual fan. We expect Leausa to start at right guard and flex out to tackle if one of BYU's starting tackles goes down. Leausa is probably the most versatile offensive lineman on the roster and his versatility could be important late in the season.
9. Jonathan Kabeya - CB
Jonathan Kabeya will start at nickel for BYU as long as he is healthy. It's worth noting that his health is a question mark as he has missed the last few weeks of camp due to injury. Kabeya played a small role as a true freshman in 2024, and we see him taking a major step forward both in terms of role and impact in 2025.
10. Ulavai Fetuli - DT
This one is a deep cut. True freshman Ulavai Fetuli is already listed at 275 pounds. While we don't expect him in the two-deep right away, he could play role if injuries occur at defensive tackle. Fetuli is inexperienced - he wasn't an early enrollee like most true freshmen these days - but he has shown flashes in Fall Camp. He has earned a fair amount of second-team reps. We expect Fetuli to be a future starter for BYU.