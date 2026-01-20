A Way-Too-Early Look at BYU's 2026 Roster
The 2025 college football officially came to end on Monday night as the Indiana Hoosiers took down the Miami Hurricanes in the national championship game. At BYU On SI, we are turning the page to the 2026 season. As Travis Hansen posted on social media on Monday night: if Indiana can win the national championship in this era of college football, why can't BYU?
In this article, we're taking a way-too-early look at the 2026 BYU football roster.
Before we get started, there are two important notes:
- We don't know for sure who redshirted in 2025, so we assumed everyone would be one class older than they were in 2025
- Not all returned missionaries will be on the roster; to avoid speculating on which missionaries will be invited to be on the roster and which will be asked to grayshirt, we assumed all returned missionaries would be on the roster
Newcomers will be marked with a note on their paths to BYU.
Without further ado, here is BYU's projected roster for the 2026 season.
Quarterbacks
- Bear Bachmeier - Sophomore
- Treyson Bourguet - Senior
- Cole Hagen - Junior
- Enoch Watson - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
Only three scholarsip quarterbacks are currently scheduled to be on the roster. The Cougars have been looking to add one more backup quarterback from the transfer portal. Bear Bachmeier goes into the season as one of the
Running Backs
- LJ Martin - Senior
- Preston Rex - Senior
- Jovesa Damuni - Sophomore
- Sione Moa - Junior
- Charlie Miska - Sophomore
- Logan Payne - Sophomore
- Lucky Finau - Junior
- DeVaughn Eka - Freshman (2026 Signee)
BYU has declined to add a transfer running back so far. LJ Martin is the obvious headline in this group. Martin will try to become BYU's all-time leading rusher in 2026.
Wide Receivers
- Tei Nacua - Sophomore
- Cody Hagen - Junior
- Reggie Frischknecht - Junior
- Parker Kingston - Senior
- Jojo Phillips - Junior
- Tiger Bachmeier - Senior
- Trey Roberts - Sophomore
- Rowan Reay - Senior
- Jared Esplin - Sophomore
- Carter Hancock - Sophomore
- Quinn Hale - Sophomore
- Kila Keone - Sophomore
- Jaron Pula - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Terrance Saryon - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Legend Glasker - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Kyler Kasper - Junior (Incoming Transfer)
- Jett Nelson - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
If you've wondered why BYU has only added one transfer wide receiver, this view shows why. BYU will have at least three true freshmen wide receivers in 2026. Therefore, there are very few spots available. This group will only have two seniors: Parker Kingston and Tiger Bachmeier.
BYU needs some of its younger wide receivers to develop into reliable, starting-caliber wide receivers like Parker Kingston did in 2025. Cody Hagen and Jojo Phillips are the two leading candidates to do that.
Also, keep an eye on true freshman Jaron Pula. Pula could crack the rotation sooner rather than later.
Tight Ends
- Ethan Wood - Junior
- Keayen Nead - Senior
- Jacob Nye - Sophomore
- Noah Moeaki - Sophomore
- Will Zundel - Sophomore
- Anthony Olsen - Senior
- Cole Clement - Sophomore
- Roger Saleapaga - Junior (Incoming Transfer)
- Walker Lyons - Junior (Incoming Transfer)
- Matthew Frederick - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
The tight ends will be headlined by newcomers Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga. We expect Lyons to start and Saleapaga to be one of the top three tight ends. Historically, BYU has played at leas three tight ends in Aaron Roderick's offense.
Offensive Line
- Sonny Makasini - Senior
- Strantz Mangisi - Sophomore
- Siosiua Latu-Finau - Sophomore
- Bruce Mitchell - Senior
- Kyle Sfarcioc - Senior
- Brigham Alexander - Sophomore
- Trevor Pay - Sophomore
- Andrew Williams - Sophomore
- Joe Brown - Sophomore
- Caden McKee - Sophomore
- Andrew Gentry - Senior
- Jeff Lewis - Sophomore
- Ethan Thomason - Sophomore
- Kaden Chidester - Junior
- Trevin Ostler - Senior
- Bott Mulitalo - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Zak Yamauchi - Sophomore (Incoming Transfer)
- JR Sia - Sophomore (Incoming Transfer)
- Paki Finau - Sophomore (Incoming Transfer)
The offensive line will feature a nice blend of returning starters and promising newcomers. We expect newcomers Bott Mulitalo, Zak Yamauchi, JR Sia, and Paki Finau to immediately push for spots in the two-deep, at minimum.
Defensive Ends
- Nusi Taumoepeau - Sophomore
- Orion Maile-Kaufusi - Sophomore
- Tausili Akana - Junior
- Viliami Po'uha - Junior
- Bodie Schoonover - Senior
- Vincent Tautua - Sophomore
- Siosefa Brown - Sophomore
- Hunter Clegg - Sophomore
- Kinilau Fonohema - Sophomore
- Lopeti Moala - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Braxton Lindsey - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Nehemiah Kolone - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- David Tangilanu - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
- Devoux Tuataga - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
- Adney Reid - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
Bodie Schoonover will be the only senior defensive end in 2026. If there is one group that can take a huge step forward just based on one more year of growth and development, it's the defensive ends. BYU needs one of their best pass rushers like Nusi Taumoepeau or Tausili Akana, for example, to become an every-down defensive end. Hunter Clegg is a nother name to watch since he will be more than a year removed from his mission.
Defensive Tackles
- Kendal Wall - Sophomore
- Maverick McManus - Sophomore
- Keanu Tanuvasa - Senior
- Kelepi Latu-Finau - Sophomore
- Anisi Purcell - Senior
- Justin Kirkland - Senior
- Ulavai Fetuli - Sophomore
- Talitui Pututau - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
- Motekiai Mounga - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
Unlike the defensive ends, the defensive tackles will be one of the more veteran groups on the roster. BYU will lean heavily on Keanu Tanuvasa, Anisi Purcell, and Justin Kirkland.
Linebackers
- Isaiah Glasker - Senior
- Ace Kaufusi - Junior
- Miles Hall - Junior
- Pierson Watson - Sophomore
- Maika Kaufusi - Junior
- Tyler Payne - Sophomore
- Naki Tuakoi - Sophomore
- Ephraim Asiata - Junior
- Berkley Alfrey - Sophomore
- Siale Esera - Junior
- Cade Uluave - Senior (Incoming Transfer)
- Jake Clifton - Junior (Incoming Transfer)
- Owen Borg - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
- Blake Lowe - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
Like the offensive line, the linebackers feature a nice blend of returning starters and promising newcomers. Cade Uluave will slide right into the starting lineup along with returning starters Isaiah Glasker and Siale Esera.
Safeties
- Raider Damuni - Senior
- Faletau Satuala - Junior
- Tommy Prassas - Junior
- Payton VanSteenkiste - Sophomore
- Matthias Leach - Sophomore
- Jarinn Kalama - Sophomore
- Joseph Douglas - Sophomore
- Crew Clark - Sophomore
- Kennan Pula - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Matthew Mason - Freshman (2026 Signee)
BYU will have two experienced players back at safety in Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala. They will also get Tommy Prassas back after Prassas helped out at nickel last year. BYU needs one or two more players to emerge as solid depth pieces. True freshmen Kennan Pula and Matthew Mason could compete for that last spot in the two-deep.
Cornerbacks
- Evan Johnson - Senior
- Therrian Alexander III - Junior
- Jonathan Kabeya - Junior
- Cannon DeVries - Sophomore
- Jordyn Criss - Sophomore
- Kevin Doe - Junior
- Antonio Johnson - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Justice Brathwaite - Freshman (2026 Signee)
- Jayven Williams - Senior (Incoming Transfer)
The cornerbacks will be one of BYU's top units in 2026. Evan Johnson and Therrian Alexander will be one of the better cornerbacks duos in BYU history. Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams will fill the role that Mory Bamba vacated as the third cornerback.
Specialists
- Fuller Shurtz - Sophomore
- Ty Smith - Sophomore
- Matthias Dunn - Senior
- Brody Laga - Freshman (Returned Missionary)
BYU will need to replace both kickers in Will Ferrin and Sam Vander Haar.
