A Way-Too-Early Look at BYU's 2026 Roster

The 2025 college football officially came to end on Monday night as the Indiana Hoosiers took down the Miami Hurricanes in the national championship game. At BYU On SI, we are turning the page to the 2026 season. As Travis Hansen posted on social media on Monday night: if Indiana can win the national championship in this era of college football, why can't BYU?

If Indiana can win a natty. Everyone better believe we can. @BYUfootball — Travis Hansen (@travishansen24) January 20, 2026

In this article, we're taking a way-too-early look at the 2026 BYU football roster.

Before we get started, there are two important notes:

We don't know for sure who redshirted in 2025, so we assumed everyone would be one class older than they were in 2025 Not all returned missionaries will be on the roster; to avoid speculating on which missionaries will be invited to be on the roster and which will be asked to grayshirt, we assumed all returned missionaries would be on the roster

Newcomers will be marked with a note on their paths to BYU.

Without further ado, here is BYU's projected roster for the 2026 season.

Quarterbacks

Bear Bachmeier - Sophomore

Treyson Bourguet - Senior

Cole Hagen - Junior

Enoch Watson - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

Only three scholarsip quarterbacks are currently scheduled to be on the roster. The Cougars have been looking to add one more backup quarterback from the transfer portal. Bear Bachmeier goes into the season as one of the

Running Backs

LJ Martin - Senior

Preston Rex - Senior

Jovesa Damuni - Sophomore

Sione Moa - Junior

Charlie Miska - Sophomore

Logan Payne - Sophomore

Lucky Finau - Junior

DeVaughn Eka - Freshman (2026 Signee)

BYU has declined to add a transfer running back so far. LJ Martin is the obvious headline in this group. Martin will try to become BYU's all-time leading rusher in 2026.

Wide Receivers

Tei Nacua - Sophomore

Cody Hagen - Junior

Reggie Frischknecht - Junior

Parker Kingston - Senior

Jojo Phillips - Junior

Tiger Bachmeier - Senior

Trey Roberts - Sophomore

Rowan Reay - Senior

Jared Esplin - Sophomore

Carter Hancock - Sophomore

Quinn Hale - Sophomore

Kila Keone - Sophomore

Jaron Pula - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Terrance Saryon - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Legend Glasker - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Kyler Kasper - Junior (Incoming Transfer)

Jett Nelson - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

If you've wondered why BYU has only added one transfer wide receiver, this view shows why. BYU will have at least three true freshmen wide receivers in 2026. Therefore, there are very few spots available. This group will only have two seniors: Parker Kingston and Tiger Bachmeier.

BYU needs some of its younger wide receivers to develop into reliable, starting-caliber wide receivers like Parker Kingston did in 2025. Cody Hagen and Jojo Phillips are the two leading candidates to do that.

Also, keep an eye on true freshman Jaron Pula. Pula could crack the rotation sooner rather than later.

Tight Ends

Ethan Wood - Junior

Keayen Nead - Senior

Jacob Nye - Sophomore

Noah Moeaki - Sophomore

Will Zundel - Sophomore

Anthony Olsen - Senior

Cole Clement - Sophomore

Roger Saleapaga - Junior (Incoming Transfer)

Walker Lyons - Junior (Incoming Transfer)

Matthew Frederick - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

The tight ends will be headlined by newcomers Walker Lyons and Roger Saleapaga. We expect Lyons to start and Saleapaga to be one of the top three tight ends. Historically, BYU has played at leas three tight ends in Aaron Roderick's offense.

Offensive Line

Sonny Makasini - Senior

Strantz Mangisi - Sophomore

Siosiua Latu-Finau - Sophomore

Bruce Mitchell - Senior

Kyle Sfarcioc - Senior

Brigham Alexander - Sophomore

Trevor Pay - Sophomore

Andrew Williams - Sophomore

Joe Brown - Sophomore

Caden McKee - Sophomore

Andrew Gentry - Senior

Jeff Lewis - Sophomore

Ethan Thomason - Sophomore

Kaden Chidester - Junior

Trevin Ostler - Senior

Bott Mulitalo - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Zak Yamauchi - Sophomore (Incoming Transfer)

JR Sia - Sophomore (Incoming Transfer)

Paki Finau - Sophomore (Incoming Transfer)

The offensive line will feature a nice blend of returning starters and promising newcomers. We expect newcomers Bott Mulitalo, Zak Yamauchi, JR Sia, and Paki Finau to immediately push for spots in the two-deep, at minimum.

Defensive Ends

Nusi Taumoepeau - Sophomore

Orion Maile-Kaufusi - Sophomore

Tausili Akana - Junior

Viliami Po'uha - Junior

Bodie Schoonover - Senior

Vincent Tautua - Sophomore

Siosefa Brown - Sophomore

Hunter Clegg - Sophomore

Kinilau Fonohema - Sophomore

Lopeti Moala - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Braxton Lindsey - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Nehemiah Kolone - Freshman (2026 Signee)

David Tangilanu - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

Devoux Tuataga - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

Adney Reid - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

Bodie Schoonover will be the only senior defensive end in 2026. If there is one group that can take a huge step forward just based on one more year of growth and development, it's the defensive ends. BYU needs one of their best pass rushers like Nusi Taumoepeau or Tausili Akana, for example, to become an every-down defensive end. Hunter Clegg is a nother name to watch since he will be more than a year removed from his mission.

Defensive Tackles

Kendal Wall - Sophomore

Maverick McManus - Sophomore

Keanu Tanuvasa - Senior

Kelepi Latu-Finau - Sophomore

Anisi Purcell - Senior

Justin Kirkland - Senior

Ulavai Fetuli - Sophomore

Talitui Pututau - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

Motekiai Mounga - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

Unlike the defensive ends, the defensive tackles will be one of the more veteran groups on the roster. BYU will lean heavily on Keanu Tanuvasa, Anisi Purcell, and Justin Kirkland.

Linebackers

Isaiah Glasker - Senior

Ace Kaufusi - Junior

Miles Hall - Junior

Pierson Watson - Sophomore

Maika Kaufusi - Junior

Tyler Payne - Sophomore

Naki Tuakoi - Sophomore

Ephraim Asiata - Junior

Berkley Alfrey - Sophomore

Siale Esera - Junior

Cade Uluave - Senior (Incoming Transfer)

Jake Clifton - Junior (Incoming Transfer)

Owen Borg - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

Blake Lowe - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

Like the offensive line, the linebackers feature a nice blend of returning starters and promising newcomers. Cade Uluave will slide right into the starting lineup along with returning starters Isaiah Glasker and Siale Esera.

Safeties

Raider Damuni - Senior

Faletau Satuala - Junior

Tommy Prassas - Junior

Payton VanSteenkiste - Sophomore

Matthias Leach - Sophomore

Jarinn Kalama - Sophomore

Joseph Douglas - Sophomore

Crew Clark - Sophomore

Kennan Pula - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Matthew Mason - Freshman (2026 Signee)

BYU will have two experienced players back at safety in Raider Damuni and Faletau Satuala. They will also get Tommy Prassas back after Prassas helped out at nickel last year. BYU needs one or two more players to emerge as solid depth pieces. True freshmen Kennan Pula and Matthew Mason could compete for that last spot in the two-deep.

Cornerbacks

Evan Johnson - Senior

Therrian Alexander III - Junior

Jonathan Kabeya - Junior

Cannon DeVries - Sophomore

Jordyn Criss - Sophomore

Kevin Doe - Junior

Antonio Johnson - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Justice Brathwaite - Freshman (2026 Signee)

Jayven Williams - Senior (Incoming Transfer)

The cornerbacks will be one of BYU's top units in 2026. Evan Johnson and Therrian Alexander will be one of the better cornerbacks duos in BYU history. Mississippi State transfer Jayven Williams will fill the role that Mory Bamba vacated as the third cornerback.

Specialists

Fuller Shurtz - Sophomore

Ty Smith - Sophomore

Matthias Dunn - Senior

Brody Laga - Freshman (Returned Missionary)

BYU will need to replace both kickers in Will Ferrin and Sam Vander Haar.

