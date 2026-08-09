3 Priorities for BYU Football Heading Into Week 2 of Fall Camp

On Saturday, the BYU football program wrapped up the first week of Fall Camp. The Cougars will be back in action on Monday to kickoff the second week of Fall Camp. In terms of sorting out depth charts, the second week of camp is arguably the most important. In this article, we'll highlight the top three priorities for BYU in week two.

1. Advance the Chemistry Between Bear Bachmeier and His Receivers

By week two, BYU's rotation at wide receiver will start to emerge. Regardless of who emerges as the starting wide receivers, the starters will have limited game reps with Bachmeier when the season begins.

We know that Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper will play a lot. We also believe Tiger Bachmeier, Reggie Frischkknecht, and Tei Nacua will compete for spots in the rotation as well. What's become increasingly clear after the first week of camp is that Legend Glasker will play an important role for BYU. The true freshman has made too many plays to be excluded from the rotation. By the time the season starts, we firmly believe that Glasker could be one of BYU's top three wide receivers.

On Saturday, Glasker beat BYU's best cornerback in one-on-one drills: Evan Johnson. Johnson is one of the best cornerbacks in not only the Big 12, but in the country. This rep was further evidence that Glasker could become an important weapon for the BYU offense in 2026.

Being a stud runs in the family 🤷‍♂️



BYU freshman @LEGEND1GLASKER with a tough catch against one of the best CB in college football 👀 pic.twitter.com/fYtDtLjJS1 — Center Street Media (@CenterStMedia) August 8, 2026

If Glasker is a top three wide receiver right away, Glasker and Bachmeier will need to use every practice wisely. Glasker primarily ran with the second team during the spring. It wasn't until the back half of Spring Camp that he started to get more reps with the first-team offense. One of Glasker's chief strengths is his ability to get behind the defense. The Bachmeier-to-Glasker connection is one of the top priorities in week two.

Bachmeier will need to spend week two developing chemistry with the entire wide receiver rotation. Historically, BYU has used the second Saturday of Fall Camp as a scrimmage. It's the most important scrimmage of Fall Camp, since the starters will go live for a few possessions. It's rare for the starters to go live in camp.

Since it's rare for the starters to go live, the scrimmage is one of the most important practices for Bachmeier and his receivers to test the chemistry they've built throughout the offseason.

2. Start to Settle Some Position Battles

After Saturday's scrimmage, some of the position battles should be settled. Ideally, BYU will have found its starting five along the offensive line. The offensive line is another unit that requires chemistry to operate at a high level. Therefore, the more reps they can take together the better.

On the defensive side, BYU could find its starting defensive ends by the end of week two. There are a handful of talented defensive ends vying for starting roles. Saturday's scrimmage could be a differentiator.

BYU went into camp knowing who most of the starters would be. It would be a good sign if clear-cut starters have emerged at those spots that are still up for grabs.

3. Ignore the Outside Noise

It's been a weird weekend for the BYU athletic department. Just before the weekend, rumors started to swirl surrounding BYU Athletic Director Brian Santiago. Some social media posts even claimed that Santiago had been fired. In an unprecedented move, BYU athletics posted a statement on CougarBoard to respond to the rumors. The post, authored by BYU Associate Athletic Director for Communications and Media Strategy Jon McBride, clarified that Santiago had not been fired.

The purpose of this article is not to dive into those rumors or spread them further. Rather, it's to recognize the task that the BYU football program has in week two: ignore the outside noise.

Here's something you don't see every day.



BYU's official comms team signed up for an account on the largest BYU message board to respond to rumors about the school's AD. pic.twitter.com/LMYZqzcFxH — Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) August 9, 2026

The post by the BYU AD was a signal that the swirl and rumors had reached the highest levels of the athletic department. The players were probably left wondering what was truth and what was fiction just like the fanbase. Smaller distractions have impacted college football programs in the past. Kalani Sitake and his staff will have the challenge of avoiding the oustide distractions and helping his players focus on camp. The second week of camp is really important, and this team can't afford to waste it.

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