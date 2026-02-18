33 Newcomers Added to the BYU Spring Roster

On Tuesday evening, the BYU football program updated the roster for 2026 Spring camp. 33 newcomers were added to the roster. In this article, we'll look at all 33 newcomers on the roster, their positions, and note our top takeaways.

Newcomers on the 2026 BYU Spring Roster

33 names were added to the roster and their positions were added as well. Their jersey numbers have not been selected yet.

- - Micah Beckstead (Running Back)

- - Owen Borg (Linebacker)

- - Justice Brathwaite (Cornerback)

- - Jake Clifton (Linebacker)

- - Josh Davis (Tight End)

- - Devaughn Eka (Running Back)

- - Paki Finau (Off

- - Matthew Fredrick (Tight End)

- - Legend Glasker (Wide Receiver)

- - Kyler Kasper (Wide Receiver)

- - Nehemiah Kolone (Defensive Tackle)

- - Braxton Lindsey (Defensive End)

- - Blake Lowe (Linebacker)

- - Walker Lyons (Tight End)

- - Matthew Mason (Safety)

- - Bott Mulitalo (Offensive Line)

- - Jett Nelson (Wide Receiver)

- - Jaron Pula (Wide Receiver)

- - Kennan Pula (Safety)

- - Talitu'i Pututau (Offensive Line)

- - Ian Sanches (Kicker)

- - Roger Saleapaga II (Tight End)

- - Terrance Saryon (Wide Receiver)

- - Seth Shigg (Cornerback)

- - Jr Sia (Offensive Line)

- - David Tangilanu (Defensive Tackle)

- - Gage Tanner (Linebacker)

- - Daniel Taumoepeau (Linebacker)

- - Cade Uluave (Linebacker)

- - Enoch Watson (Quarterback)

- - Jayven Williams (Cornerback)

- - Zak Yamauchi (Offensive Line)

- - Adney Reid (Defensive End)

Below are our takeaways from the newcomers on the roster.

1. All Transfers Are Accounted For

Washington offensive line transfer Paki Finau was not listed on the initial Spring roster for a few minutes - he was added moments later. Finau signed with the Cougars back in January.

With Finau listed, all transfers that BYU signed have been accounted for.

2. Kennan Pula Will Begin at Safety

Kennan Pula will start his BYU career at safety. Kennan was announced as an athlete on signing day that could play on either side of the ball. His brother Jaron will play wide receiver while he starts out at safety.

3. Seth Shigg Transfers From Army

Seth Shigg is a transfer from Army that is listed as a cornerback. Shigg signed with Army as a quarterback. He will switch positions at BYU. The Cougars were looking to add two transfers at that position. With Shigg on board, that room appears to be full.