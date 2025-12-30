5 BYU Players Have Announced Their Plans to Enter the Transfer Portal

Five BYU players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens next month. We'll track the transfer activity heavily throughout the transfer window. In this article, we'll recap those players that have already announced their intentions to find new schools.

The transfer portal will open on January 2, 2026 and will be open for 15 days. There is only one transfer portal window this year. In the past, there has been a transfer window in the Winter and a transfer window in the Spring.

BYU Players That Will Enter the Transfer Portal

Dom McKenzie - WR

BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie announced his plans to enter the transfer portal as well. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal.

LaMason Waller - WR

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.

Jake Griffin - OL

Offensive lineman Jake Griffin will enter the portal after three years with the program. Griffin was a reserve offensive lineman for the Cougars.

Marcus McKenzie - CB

The redshirt sophomore will enter the portal after three years in the program. Injuries derailed his last two seasons, but he was a special teams standout in 2023. Marcus is the twin brother of Dom McKenzie.

McCae Hillstead - QB

Hillstead battled BYU true freshman Bear Bachmeier for the starting quarterback job back in Fall Camp. What originally started as a three-way battle between Bachmeier, Hillstead, and Bourguet turned into a two-man race between Bachmeier and Hillstead. Eventually, Bachmeier won the job and he never looked back. Hillstead's playing time was limited to garbage time and a single snap in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. With two years of eligibility remaining, Hillstead will look to find a new school where he can see the field.

Without Hillstead in the mix, BYU could be in the market for a backup quarterback in the transfer portal. If Treyson Bourguet decides to stay at BYU for his final year of eligibility, BYU could leave the room as is and let Treyson Bourguet be the backup while true freshman Enoch Watson gets up to speed. Watson returned home from his mission and will enroll in January.

