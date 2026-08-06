5 Things We Learned from Kalani Sitake on Day 1 of BYU Fall Camp

The BYU football program was back in action on Wednesday for the first practice of Fall Camp. After practice, BYU head coach Kalani Sitake met with the media. Sitake is typically more guarded with what he tells the media to start camp, but on Wednesday, he opened up and shared a handful of valuable insights.

In this article, we'll break down five things we learned from Sitake's comments.

1. "We definitely have a faster team"

It's not uncommon for Sitake to comment on the physical development of his players after a long offseason of strength and conditioning training. Instead of focusing on his players being bigger and stronger like he has in the past, Sitake complimented the team speed on day one.

"I like the team speed," Sitake said. "I'm really excited for day one. We definitely have a faster team."

Our site launched before the 2020 season. The 2026 BYU football roster is certainly the deepest and most athletic since we started covering the Cougars. Speed has historically been a weakness for the BYU football program. To get over the hump and win the Big 12, BYU will need to keep up with the speed of a program like Texas Tech. Sitake is confident that BYU is "definitely" faster than they were a season ago.

Impressive closing speed from true freshman DB Justice Brathwaite.



Brathwaite stepped in front of this long throw to the boundary and nearly intercepted Enoch Watson. pic.twitter.com/WsHWeHO68W — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 5, 2026

2. "We're way further ahead than we were last year"

Last season, BYU opened Fall Camp with a three-way quarterback battle between Bear Bachmeier, Treyson Bourguet, and McCae Hillstead. This year, BYU returns starting quarterback Bear Bachmeier and reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year LJ Martin.

Sitake believes BYU is "way further ahead" than they were at this time last year.

"I mean we're way further ahead than we were last year, and so that's a good sign. And even with the new guys that have come in, you can't even tell that they're new anymore...We're going to utilize all the time that we have from now until game one and with practice one out of the way, I can't wait to watch the film. I'm really excited about what we did today."

Bear Bachmeier connects with Reggie Frischknecht for a chunk gain on day one of Fall Camp. pic.twitter.com/1I0QxT4cwA — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 5, 2026

3. "We're really limited on the roster spots that we have"

Former BYU offensive guard Weylin Lapuaho suddenly became eligible last week. On whether BYU would consider adding a player like Lapuaho to the 2026 roster, Sitake noted that BYU probably doesn't have the roster space.

"There's been some thought [about adding someone], but we're really limited on the roster spots that we have. You have our guys that are set and that we've promised roster spots to...we looked into it and saw the options and possibilities, but we have a responsibility to the people that are in the group currently right now, first."

4. "He's probably the hardest working coordinator I've ever been around"

Kalani Sitake gave a glowing review of new defensive coordinator Kelly Poppinga's work ethic.

"K-Pop had what it took from the very beginning when I first had him on staff, and I always had a good feeling about him and his reputation...I'm glad that he's here. I can tell you one thing about K-pop. He's probably the hardest working coordinator I've ever been around...but he's intense. He wants it, and I think with that type of work ethic, you can't go wrong."

Poppinga has been on BYU's staff for several years. He is replacing a very successful, experienced coordinator in Jay Hill. Poppinga has the benefit of working with an experienced roster in 2026, and he also has the benefit of retaining analyst Gary Andersen who will mentor him. Time will tell if Poppinga can call a game a make in-game adjustments as well as his predecessor.

Wide Receivers

All eyes are on the BYU wide receivers this Fall Camp. Sitake gave a shoutout to the young, talented wide receivers on the roster.

"Yeah, the young guys are really good," Sitake said. "The returning guys are really good too, and the timing with with veteran quarterbacks that we have with Bourguet and with Bear has been nice."

BYU will need at least one or two freshmen to be ready to contribute right away. Former Lehi standout Legend Glasker has separated himself as the true freshman that is on pace to play the most. Glasker has the chance to be a deep threat for the BYU offense.

Legend Glasker gets behind Crew Clark in 1-on-1 drills.



Glasker consistently got behind the defense in Spring Camp. Nice placement from freshman QB Enoch Watson on this throw. pic.twitter.com/wYWucHQRMH — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 5, 2026

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on X and Facebook for the latest news.