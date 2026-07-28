BYU QB Bear Bachmeier Lands in Top 20 of SI Preseason QB Rankings

The national buzz surrounding the BYU football program continues to grow as the Cougars prepare to kickoff Fall Camp. Earlier this week, the national Sports Illustrated desk ranked every Power Four quarterback. BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier cracked the top 20, ranking 19th out of 68 Power Four quarterbacks.

Considering Bachmeier was thrust into the starting job in late August, Kalani Sitake and the Cougars have to be thrilled at what they got from their true freshman quarterback. He scored 26 total touchdowns, relying heavily (perhaps too much so at times) on his legs. That habit for taking off and running made beating a lethal defensive front at Texas Tech impossible: BYU scored 14 total points and Bachmeier threw three interceptions in two games against the Red Raiders. He’s still so young and, if he continues to come along as a passer, he’s positioned to become one of the more versatile quarterbacks in the sport. Zach Koons, Sports Illustrated

Bachmeier enters his sophomore season as the undisputed starter. Going into 2025 Fall Camp, Bachmeier was a true freshman that had joined the program less than two months before camp kicked off. Bachmeier won the job over two players who FBS starting experience and had been at BYU for multiple years.

Developing as a passer will be key for Bachmeier and BYU's success. Against the best defenses BYU will face, Bachmeier will need to beat defenses with his arm. Bachmeier got better and better as the season progressed, it was only against Texas Tech that Bachmeier really struggled.

When BYU was without multiple running backs against Georgia Tech, BYU relied on Bear Bachmeier's arm and he responded in a big way. Bachmeier was 27/38 (71%) with 325 passing yards in that game, and he did it on a bad ankle. Bachmeier led the Cougars to a comeback win in what BYU hopes was a springboard into Bachmeier's sophomore campaign.

Big 12 Quarterbacks on the List

19th nationally puts Bachmeier fourth in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemeaker, Utah's Devon Dampier, and Arizona's Noah Fifita.

Drew Mestemaker (Oklahoma State) - 11th nationally Devon Dampier (Utah) - 13 Noah Fifita (Arizona) - 14 Bear Bachmeier (BYU) - 19 Conner Weigman (Houston) - 24 Avery Johnson (Kansas State) - 28 Alonza Barnett III (UCF) - 29 Will Hammond (Texas Tech) - 36 Cutter Boley (Arizona State) - 43 Jaden Craig (TCU) - 44 DJ Lagway (Baylor) - 46 Michael Hawkings Jr. (West Virginia) - 47 JC French IV (Cincinnati) - 53 Jaylen Raynor (Iowa State) - 57 Julian Lewis (Colorado) - 58 Cole Ballard/Isaiah Marshall (Kansas) - 63

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