7 True Freshmen That Are Most Likely to Contribute Right Away for BYU

The BYU football program is two months away from kicking off Fall Camp. The 2026 season will be the first season for BYU's record-setting 2026 class. Like always, a large portion of BYU's signees won't enroll until after their missions. There is another set of players that enrolled right away and could make an instant impact.

In this article, we will highlight the seven true freshmen that are most likely to contribute right away.

7. Terrance Saryon - WR

During Fall Camp, BYU needs to establish the wide receiver rotation and find kick returners. That's where Terrance Saryon could factor in. When Saryon signed, we expected him to redshirt in 2026 and prepare to contribute in 2027.

Then, BYU lost two wide receivers in Parker Kingston and Cody Hagen that were expected to play primary roles for the BYU offense.

BYU has no shortage of size at wide receiver. Jojo Phillips is 6'5, Kyler Kasper is 6'6, Reggie Frischknecht is 6'4 and Jaron Pula is 6'3. Where BYU might lack is wide receivers with the quickness to separate against man coverage. That is Saryon's chief strength, so he could carve out a role for himself right away. Saryon is lightnight quick, he gets out of his breaks quickly, and he is dangerous after the catch.

Freshman to freshman connection as Enoch Watson finds Terrance Saryon.



Saryon flipped his commitment from Washington to BYU last summer. He was really good after the catch in high school. pic.twitter.com/dXgrVYfJ9r — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 24, 2026

6. Devaughn Eka - RB

If Sione Moa and LJ Martin are healthy, they will take all the carries for BYU's offense. However, history suggests that BYU will need more than two running backs at some point in 2026. That's where former Lehi High School star Devaughn Eka factors in.

Eka is vying for the third-string running back job after performing well in Spring Camp. At the conclusion of spring practices, BYU offensive coordinator said Eka is "going to play."

"Devaughn has had a good spring," Roderick said. 'I think he's going to play for us."

5. Braxton Lindsey - DE

BYU has a lot of returning experience at defensive end. While that doesn't leave too many reps for true freshmen, we believe Braxton Lindsey is going to see the field as a reserve in 2026. Lindsey was highlighted as a standout during Spring Camp and he arrived on campus with the requisite size to see the field. He was listed at 235 pounds on the spring roster.

Over the last few years, BYU has used young pass rushers like Braxton Lindsey as pass rush specialists while they get comfortable in BYU's scheme. That's where we foresee Lindsey making an impact as a true freshman.

True freshman defensive end Braxton Lindsey gets in the backfield.



Kelly Poppinga mentioned Lindsey as as a freshman that has stood out. pic.twitter.com/SNbhBUtzVG — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

4. Kennan Pula - S

BYU has three top safeties in Faletau Satuala, Raider Damuni, and Tommy Prassas. Behind those two, we expect Kennan Pula to find a spot in the two-deep. Pula is one of the more physically gifted players on BYU's defense. The scope of his role in 2026 will be depend on his ability to learn BYU's scheme as a freshman.

Pula rotated with the second-team defense in spring and he made a few standout plays, like this interception of Treyson Bourguet.

True freshman Kennan Pula intercepts Treyson Bourguet.



Pula went viral last fall for an acrobatic interception in the state playoffs. His twin brother Jaron Pula is a wide receiver for BYU. pic.twitter.com/F6JzdZUU0K — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 11, 2026

3. Bott Mulitalo - OL

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2. Jaron Pula - WR

As far as wide receivers go, Pula might be the most physically gifted wide receiver on the roster. At 6'3 and 200 pounds, Pula has the size and skill to compete right away. It remains to be seen if he can develop the chemistry with Bear Bachmeier before the season starts and learn the playbook.

BYU needs new faces to step up at wide receiver, so the opportunity is there for Pula to contribute right away. He was a four-star recruit for a reason. His high school film was impressive. He is very fluid for a wide receiver with his size.

Newest BYU WR Jaron Pula is as smooth and fluid as you’ll find at his size. BYU got a really good one.



pic.twitter.com/5URFDNVYmd — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) December 5, 2025

He also has the potential to gain yards after the catch. If Pula can crack the bottom of the wide receiver rotation before the season begins, he could see his role increase as the season progresses.

Check out @Utah_Football commit and Lone Peak High star receiver Jaron Pula @jaron_pula with an 82-yard touchdown catch against Orem tonight. pic.twitter.com/7LQvROJ0p4 — Dana Greene (@dana_greene) August 23, 2025

1. Legend Glasker - WR

No true freshman had a better Spring Camp than true freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker. As we've already mentioned, there is plenty of opportunity for the freshmen wide receivers to make an instant impact. Glasker was so impressive in Spring Camp that we would project him to see the field even if BYU was returning a lot of experience at receiver.

Aaron Roderick expects Glasker to contribute in 2026. "Legend Glasker is somebody who's really stood out this spring. I expect him to contribute this fall," Roderick said.

Treyson Bourguet finds true freshman Legend Glasker who got behind the defense. Glasker signed with BYU in December and enrolled early. pic.twitter.com/rGWaKRTFXP — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 4, 2026

Glasker consistently made plays in every media observation window. He consistently got behind the defense - he is one of the fastest players on BYU's roster. He also got open with smooth route running and he made contested catches. It's unfair to place too many expectations on a true freshman, but Glasker looked like a future star in Spring Camp.

Perfectly-thrown deep shot from Treyson Bourguet to Legend Glasker.



The true freshman wide receiver continues to make plays. pic.twitter.com/0ycUYUNdyB — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) March 28, 2026

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