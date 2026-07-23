BYU Freshman WR Legend Glasker Swaps Jersey Numbers Ahead of Fall Camp
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BYU true freshman wide receiver Legend Glasker has changed his jersey number before Fall Camp. Glasker wore no. 88 during Spring Camp. He will wear no. 1 for his true freshman season this fall. The former Lehi High School standout posted a picture on social media with his new jersey.
During BYU's pre-camp photoshoot on Wednesday, Glasker debuted his new jersey number. The last offensive player to wear the number 1 jersey was Keanu Hill back in 2024. That number was unclaimed on offense in 2025 and it was unclaimed again during Spring Camp.
Glasker was a standout during Spring Camp. His performance during the Spring, combined with attrition at wide receiver, have opened the door for him to play right away in 2026.
Going into Fall Camp, we expect Jojo Phillips and Kyler Kasper to be at the top of the wide receiver pecking order. Those two are similar in a lot of ways. They are both tall, possession wide receivers that are athletic enough to create separation with their routes. One of the top storylines of Fall Camp will be who emerges besides Phillips and Kasper.
That's where Glasker could fit in. Glasker could be uniquely positioned to benefit the BYU offense with his speed. If the season started today, we would project BYU to start LJ Martin, Jojo Phillips, Kyler Kasper, Walker Lyons, and Roger Saleapaga at the skill positions. BYU would have size at every position. What they would lack, at least at times, is someone who could get behind the defense with speed. Glasker was consistently behind the defense in Spring Camp.
Single Digit Jersey Numbers on BYU's Roster
Single digit jerseys are a coveted commodity in college football. For example, Temple votes on the players that can wear the 0-9 jersey numbers. Colorado has adopted a similar tradition under Deion Sanders. As of this writing, 12 BYU players will wear single digits in 2026 - that number could grow when BYU releases the Fall Camp roster.
- 0 - Evan Johnson (defense), Tei Nacua (offense)
- 1 - Therrian Alexander III (defense), Legend Glasker (offense)
- 2 - Jonathan Kabeya (defense), Roger Saleapaga (offense)
- 3 - Raider Damuni (defense), Kyler Kasper (offense)
- 4 - Cade Uluave (defense), LJ Martin (offense)
- 5 - Nusi Taumoepeau (defense), unclaimed on offense (previously worn by Cody Hagen)
- 6 - retired
- 7 - unclaimed (defense), Walker Lyons (offense)
- 8 - retired
- 9 - retired
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Casey Lundquist is the publisher and lead editor of BYU On SI. He has covered BYU athletics since 2020. During that time, he has published over 3,500 stories that have reached millions of readers.Follow casey_lundquist