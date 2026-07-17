The Floor and Ceiling for Freshman WR Jaron Pula on BYU's Depth Chart

Fall Camp is just around the corner for the BYU football program. When camp kicks off, all eyes will be on the wide receivers. The Cougars are replacing the three wide receivers that played the most last season: Chase Roberts, Parker Kingston, and Cody Hagen. Those three departures leave plenty of opportunities for new faces to step in at wide receiver and play a big role.

True freshman wide receiver Jaron Pula has a chance to make an immediate impact for BYU. Pula enrolled early after signing with BYU back in December. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the wide receiver depth chart and where Pula could fit in.

The Floor

The unexpected departures of Cody Hagen and Parker Kingston have put BYU in a situation where they need at least one freshman or two to be ready to play right away. Legend Glasker is in position to compete for playing time right away, and even if Glasker proves he is ready, the Cougars will need Jaron Pula to be ready as well.

Pula was a four-star prospect for a reason. He turned down offers from all over the country to sign with BYU. If BYU lists six wide receivers on the two-deep, there's a chance that Pula misses the cut. In our opinion, Pula is too talented to keep off the two-deep. We think a backup spot on the two-deep is his floor.

Newest BYU WR Jaron Pula is as smooth and fluid as you’ll find at his size. BYU got a really good one.



pic.twitter.com/5URFDNVYmd — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) December 5, 2025

The Floor: Two-deep

The Ceiling

Pula might be the most physically gifted wide receiver on BYU's roster. He is all of 6'3 and he arrived at BYU weighing 200 pounds. For his size, he is a really fluid athlete and he has strong hands. He can get off the line of scrimmage with a variety of releases and he easily creates separation.

Pula has the physical frame to compete right away at the Power Four level. He can make contested catches with his frame and still gain yards after the catch.

C/O 26 WR Jaron Pula (@pulajaron2026) capped off the night with a touchdown for @T_BirdFootball. Another great ball placement from C/O 25 QB Carson Rasmussen (@CarsonRasmusse3)#DevyDigest pic.twitter.com/uuFwB7nRTK — Andy Pham (@Andy_Pham1) September 28, 2024

Given his skillset, we think Pula has the chance to be one of BYU's top four or five wide receivers right away. BYU typically plays 4-5 wide receivers, so that would put Pula on the field right away. As the season progresses, Pula's role could grow in BYU's offense.

The best-case scenario for BYU is probably one where Pula is brought up to speed in September and more comfortable by the time October rolls around. When BYU faces the best teams on its schedule, Aaron Roderick might need someone like Pula who can be a mismatch against man coverage.

The Ceiling: 4-5 Man Rotation

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