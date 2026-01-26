8 BYU Underclassmen That Could Step Into the Spotlight in 2026

In the era of the transfer portal, the highest-ranked transfer classes draw a lot of attention. While BYU will turn to the transfer portal to fill needs, high school recruiting and development is the core of Kalani Sitake's program.

If that is Kalani's vision for the program, then BYU will need underclassmen to develop into high-level contributors on an annual basis. In 2025, Faletau Satuala and Bear Bachmeier fit that description. In this article, we'll go over five players that could

1. Nusi Taumopeau - DE/LB

Nusi Taumoepeau's role as a true freshman grew as the season progressed. Due to an injury he suffered in Fall Camp, Taumoepeau didn't make his debut until the Arizona game. He made his first career start against Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl and he is primed to take a big step forward as a true sophomore in 2026.

When Nusi was on the field, he almost always made an impact. He was second in pressure rate, narrowly behind Jack Kelly. He ranked seventh in quarterback pressures despite ranking 13th in pass rush attempts. It was Nusi that pressured Haynes King and forced an interception on the final play against Georgia Tech.

PICKED! BYU CB Evan Johnson intercepts Haynes King to seal the comeback thriller! Cougars defeat Georgia Tech 25-21 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl 🍾🏆 #BYUFootball #PopTartsBowl #GoCougs



pic.twitter.com/aIlNrebRLt — The Voice of College Football Network (@TheVOCFB) December 28, 2025

Nusi has the long-term ceiling to be a star edge rusher on a playoff-caliber team. Despite losing Jay Hill to Michigan, Taumoepeau was completely locked in with BYU. He is a leading candidate to make the kind of jump that Faletau Satuala made in 2025.

2. Therrian Alexander III - CB

Therrian Alexander III became a starting cornerback in his true sophomore season. Alexander had a great year for a true sophomore, but he has the potential to go from starting cornerback to star cornerback opposite of Evan Johnson.

Tre has always had the talent to reach that level. We believe 2026 is the year that he achieves it.

Therrian Alexander with the ridiculously talented INT. Read WVU’s play call like a book.



Looking like .. *checks notes* .. Evan Johnson out there. pic.twitter.com/rZ4PoU71Tt — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 4, 2025

3. Tausili Akana - Edge

Another edge that we expect to take a step forward? Tausili Akana. The former four-star standout has always had the quickness and skillset to become a star pass rusher. In his time at Texas, however, he was too light to be on the field consistently.

Akana arrived at BYU last January and put on enough weight to play a role as a pass rushing specialist. As the year progressed, Akana started to improve as a run stopper as well. With another year of physical development, we expect Akana to be on the field much more in 2026.

Akana had 12 quarterback pressures and he forced multiple interceptions with those pressures. One of those interceptions came against Arizona and another came against TCU.

4. Cody Hagen - WR

BYU had three pass-catchers that got the lion's share of the receptions: Parker Kingston, Chase Roberts, and Carsen Ryan. Of those three, only Kingston returns in 2026.

Cody Hagen was a four-star wide receiver in high school for a reason. He has so much more ability than what he has showed in 2026. Hagen was just over a year removed from his mission when the 2025 season kicked off. Hagen's ability to get open will show in 2026, especially as he spends more time developing chemistry with Bear Bachmeier.

5. Hunter Clegg - DE

Besides Bear Bachmeier, no freshman played more snaps for BYU than Hunter Clegg. Clegg didn't pop out in terms of a box score, but his snap count suggests the trust that the staff had in him. Remember, Clegg returned from his mission in December of 2024.

Now that he is a full year removed from missionary service, we expect him to take a big step forward.

6. Jojo Phillips - WR

Jojo Phillips was one of Bear Bachmeier's favorite targets in Fall Camp. Phillips suffered a collarbone injury in week two and he missed more than half of the season. When Phillips returned to the lineup, he was rusty. He didn't look like the version of himself that he showed in Fall Camp.

Phillips played his best game of the year in the bowl game with 4 catches for 53 yards. Once he had some more practice time to get on the same page with Bear Bachmeier, he looked more like he did in Fall Camp.

Newly named BYU starting QB Bear Bachmeier finds Jojo Phillips for a big gain



Phillips has been one of Bachmeier's preferred targets throughout camp. pic.twitter.com/ZQkFhG5kAn — Casey Lundquist (@casey_lundquist) August 19, 2025

With a full offseason to gel with a returning quarterback, we expect Jojo Phillips to take a big step forward. Frankly, BYU is banking on Phillips taking a big step forward. BYU only added one wide receiver from the transfer portal, and as things currently stand, Phillips could be BYU's WR2 in 2026.

7. Andrew Williams - OL

BYU needs to replace a starting tackle. Redshirt freshman Andrew Williams is one of a small handful of young offensive tackles that could win that starting job. When Isaiah Jatta missed some time in Spring Camp due to injury, it was Andrew Williams that got the first-team reps at left tackle. This is a boom-or-bust pick on our list: either he will win a starting job and become a known name or he will serve another year as a reserve.

8. Jonathan Kabeya - CB

Jonathan Kabeya was scheduled to start before suffering an injury in Fall Camp. He returned to the lineup in October, but he played sparingly and he never looked completely comfortable. After using his redshirt season in 2025, we expect him to be the starting nickel in 2026.

