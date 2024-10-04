A Consistent Rushing Attack Would Take BYU to New Heights
BYU is 5-0 and firmly in the hunt for the Big 12 title. The Cougars have won games with a stingy defense, and opportunistic offense, and big-play ability in special teams. The Cougars are unbeaten despite a lack of consistent production from running backs: BYU doesn't have a running back with over 100 rushing yards this season.
Snake Bitten By Injuries
Injuries have limited the running back room since the start of the season. Starter LJ Martin got a limited about of touches against Southern Illinois as he worked his way back from a shoulder injury. Martin was set to get close to 20 carries in week two against SMU before he suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter. BYU's offense struggled after Martin left the game.
In the same game against SMU, backup running back Hinckley Ropati suffered a knee injury and he hasn't played since. True freshmen Sione Moa looked like a breakout star against Kansas State, running for 76 yards on 15 carries.
After the bye week, BYU is expected to be at full strength at running back for the first time this season. And it comes as the perfect time. BYU is firmly in the mix for a Big 12 title, but the Cougars are a conference title despite the lack of consistent rushing attack.
To win a Power Four conference, you have to be able to move the ball on the ground. BYU has been able to mask their inconsistencies in the run in other ways but those issues will manifest themselves eventually. Fortunately for BYU, reinforcements are on their way and that might be exactly what the BYU run game needs.
The Return of LJ Martin Could Turn This Thing Around
LJ Martin is BYU's best running back. He is the most efficient in terms yards per carry and he has home run ability. Martin has great vision and he's crafty in the way that he can make defenders miss to gain a few extra yards. His run against Texas Tech in 2023 is a perfect example of what he will add to the BYU rushing attack. He turned a 7-yard gain into a 55-yard gain by making a pair of defenders miss and beating others with his speed.
LJ was getting better and better before he suffered the injury against SMU and he could be the x-factor next week against Arizona. In hindishgt, there are two silver linings to his injury:
1. It has allowed more time for his shoulder to fully heal
2. Two true freshmen have emerged at running back while Martin was out
Hinckley Ropati was the backup running back going into the season, but Sione Moa and Pokaiaua Haunga emerged while Ropati and Martin have been sidelined. Moa and Martin could make for a really nice one-two punch in the BYU backfield. Pokaiaua Haunga also needs to be used as a change-of-pace back. BYU used Haunga in empty sets as an extra wide receiver against Kansas State (Haunga was a star wide receiver in high school) and, in the opinion of this author, that should become a regular part of BYU's playbook going forward. Haunga had his man beat for a touchdown against Kansas State but an errant throw prevented a touchdown.
For teams that like to run man, BYU will need to create mismatches. Haunga against a linebacker would be a mismatch. There aren't many linebackers in the conference that would be able to defend him in coverage.
Martin needs the lion's share of the carries, and Sion Moa needs to remain in the mix. That alone could provide the rushing consistency that BYU needs.
An Improved Run Game Would Help Jake Retzlaff Most
Through five games - because of BYU's injuries at running back - Retzlaff has carried the BYU offense. BYU has 1,929 yards of total offense this year and Retzlaff has accounted for 1,362 (71%) of those yards. Retzlaff ranks 26th nationally in passing yards and he leads BYU in rushing.
The advanced metrics highlight an important trend for Jake Retzlaff: he is dangerous in play action situations. 32% of Retzlaff's attempts have come from play action concepts. However, 47% of his yards and 67% of his touchdown throws have come from play action concepts. His yards per attempt increases from 6.5 yards in non-play action situations to 12.0 yards in play action concepts.
To further illustrate the point, Retzlaff's PFF passing grade in play action situations is 85.9. His passing grade in non-play action situations is 69.8
An improved running attack would play into Jake Retzlaff's strengths as a quarterback. There would be more throwing lanes and, perhaps most importantly, more opportunities to take deep shots down the field. Against Southern Illinois (in a play action concept, mind you), Retzlaff effortlessly tossed a ball that traveled 60 yards for a touchdown. Against Baylor last week (another play action concept, by the way), Retzlaff tossed a 50-yard dime to Darius Lassiter for the score.
When Jake Retzlaff has a clean pocket in play action situations, he has the ability to make elite and potentially game-changing throws.
Is BYU a Legitimate Big 12 Contender?
BYU is going to be in a lot of competitive games over the next two months. The establishment of a consistent rushing attack will determine whether BYU is a Big 12 contender or not.
BYU has struggled to convert on third downs. A consistent rushing attack could solve that problem by putting BYU in more manageable third downs.
BYU was a first down or two away from putting the game away against Baylor. Instead, Baylor had multiple chances to go win the game in the fourth quarter. A more consistent rushing attack would have prevented that as well.
BYU's offense was moving the football against SMU before LJ Martin suffered an injury. If not for Martin's injury, BYU might have won that game by multiple scores.
Today, BYU is the only 5-0 team in the conference and, therefore, a conference title contender. Establishing a rushing attack could take BYU from Big 12 contender to Big 12 favorite.