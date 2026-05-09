A Look at the Future of the BYU Cornerbacks Following Ryan Wooten Jr. Commitment

Last Sunday, three-star cornerback Ryan Wooten Jr. committed to BYU. Wooten Jr. was the first recruit to commit to new BYU cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker. Wooten Jr. was coveted by various P4 schools - he picked the Cougars over competing offers from the likes of Florida State, Florida, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Texas A&M, Washington, West Virginia, Nebraska, and Minnesota among others.

Wooten Jr. has a chance to be an important part of BYU's cornerback room for years to come. In this article, we'll take a look at the future of the BYU cornerback room with Wooten Jr. in the fold.

BYU Cornerbacks in 2027 and Beyond

BYU will lose two senior cornerbacks to graduation after the 2026 season. Star cornerback Evan Johnson and Mississippi State transfer cornerback Jayven Williams will graduate after the 2026.

These are the players that were on the spring roster that will have eligibility in 2027.

Tre Alexander

Kevin Doe

Jonathan Kabeya

Cannon DeVries

Justice Brathwaite

Seth Shigg

Jordyn Criss

After Evan Johnson graduates, Tre Alexander will take over as the veteran of the group. Alexander became a starter in his true sophomore season in 2025, and we expect him to take a big step forward in 2026. Alexander and Johnson have a chance to be the best duo of cornerbacks in the Big 12.

Outside of Alexander, Jordyn Criss and Jonathan Kabeya are two players to watch. We expect both Criss and Kabeya to play important roles for BYU's defense in 2026. Kabeya was slated to start at nickel for BYU in 2025 before he suffered an injury in Fall Camp. Kabeya eventually returned to the lineup, but the injury slowed down his development.

Jordyn Criss was a standout during Spring Camp. The redshirt freshman from Texas will be in the two-deep at cornerback this season. Criss has good length at 6'2 and he has been trying to add some weight since enrolling. He is listed at 170 pounds on BYU's roster.

Ryan Wooten Jr. will be a true freshman in 2027. He will have a chance to make an early impact at BYU. In terms of other newcomers at cornerback, it's pretty safe to assume that BYU will look to add at least one or two experienced players from the transfer portal. Ideally, one of BYU's young cornerbacks like Jordyn Criss will prove that he's ready to move into a starting role by 2027.