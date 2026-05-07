BYU Heads Into Critical 2027 Recruiting Window with a Solid Foundation

May marks the beginning of the most critical recruiting window of the year for BYU. During this time, BYU coaches will lock in official visits with their top targets before hosting them for those visits in June. June has become the primary official visit window for all college football programs.

BYU is heading into this critical recruiting window with a solid foundation for the upcoming class. The Cougars have received commitments from four prospects over the last two months. BYU's coaching staff will look to build around those four commits over the next several months. In this article, we will highlight the four players that have committed to BYU so far.

1. Jeremiah Williams - DL

Four-star defensive tackle Jeremiah Williams headlines the class so far. Williams committed to BYU over 22 competing offers, including offers from the likes of Georgia, Colorado, ASU, UCLA, Miami, Michigan, Nebradska, Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, and Virginia Tech among others.

Defensive tackle has not been an area where BYU has been able to consistently land coveted recruits over the last 20 years. Williams is one of the better defensive tackle prospects to commit to BYU in a long time.

Williams is shorter for a defensive tackle, standing at 6'0.5. However, he weighs 315 pounds and moves well for his size. He moves well enough to get some touches as a running back for Tustin High School in California. His length is the only reason why he isn't rated even higher as a prospect.

He has the potential to contribute right away starting in 2027 and be a multi-year starter for BYU.

2. Ryan Wooten Jr. - DB

BYU went all the way to New Jersey to offer defensive back Ryan Wooten Jr. Wooten immediately formed bonds with BYU's coaching staff and new cornerbacks coach Lewis Walker. Despite having compelling offers that were closer to home, like offers from Boston College, Syracuse, Florida, Florida State, Texas A&M, and Virginia Tech, Wooten committed to BYU just a month after receiving a BYU offer.

Wooten is 6'2 with the potential to be a multi-year starter for Kelly Poppinga's defense. In his 10 years at BYU, Jernaro Gilford elavated the cornerback recruiting at BYU. With Wooten Jr. on board, Lewis Walker proved that he could maintain, or even exceed, the standard Gilford set at BYU.

3. Ezra Sanelivi - RB

BYU will have a massive void at running back next season when LJ Martin graduates. Nevada native and three-star running back Ezra Sanelivi is one running back that BYU will add once Martin graduates. Like the others on this list, Sanelivi had no shortage of suitors. He picked BYU over competing P4 offers from Arizona, Iowa, Arkansas, Cal, Michigan State, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Sanelivi sees the field well and is hard to bring down at 210 pounds. What stands out the most is his ability to put his foot in the ground and hit the hole with speed. While he won't be a major home-run threat at the college level, his quickness around the line of scrimmage gives him a chance to contribute at BYU.

4. Tytan DeJong - ATH

Tytan DeJong was the first player to commit to BYU in the 2027 class, and he is the only in-state commit as of this writing. DeJong, who preps at Mountain Ridge High School in Herriman, stars on both sides of the ball at Mountain Ridge. It is anticipated that he will play defense at BYU.

DeJong committed to BYU over competing offers from Michigan, Stanford, Cal, Utah, Boise State, Purdue, and Oregon State. When Jay Hill left BYU for Michigan, DeJong was one of the first players from the state of Utah to receive a Michigan offer from the new staff. BYU was able to beat out Hill, Michigan, and others and keep DeJong in state.