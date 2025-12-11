A Pair of BYU Wide Receivers to Enter the Transfer Portal

Since BYU's loss to Texas Tech in the Big 12 championship, a pair of BYU players have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal when it opens in January. Both players are wide receivers.

Shortly after the championship game ended, BYU true freshman wide receiver LaMason Waller announced his plans to enter the transfer portal. Waller, who signed with BYU and enrolled last January, didn't appear in any games in his true freshman season. Waller dealt with an injury throughout the season and he wasn't in the rotation at wide receiver.

Waller was a highly-recruited wide receiver that had offers from all over the country. BYU will miss out on the opportunity to have him as part of the wide receiver corps in the future.

On Wednesday, BYU redshirt freshman Dom McKenzie announced his plans to enter the transfer portal as well. McKenzie appeared in one game on offense for BYU in 2025 - the season opener against Portland State. He had a touchdown run for the Cougars in that game.

Dom has a twin on the team: cornerback Marcus McKenzie. The McKenzie brothers are the sons of former BYU star running back Brian McKenzie. Dom spent two years in the program at BYU before entering the transfer portal.

Roster attrition is an unfortunate reality of the new era of college football. Players have the option to find new schools that better fit their needs. Schools sometimes need to find roster spots for new players. In BYU's case, they have three (or maybe even four ) freshmen wide receivers that will join the program for the 2026 season: Jaron Pula, Terrance Saryon, and Legend Glasker. Jaron's twin brother, Kennan, was listed as an athlete when he signed. We expect him to start his career at the safety position, but he could play wide receiver as well.

If the Cougars hope to add an experienced wide receiver transfer as well, they would need to find a scholarship in a room that is about to add a lot of freshmen.

The transfer portal will open on January 2, 2026 and will be open for 15 days. There is only one transfer portal window this year. In the past, there has been a transfer window in the Winter and a transfer window in the Spring.

