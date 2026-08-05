A Pair of Surprise Additions Headline the Newcomers on BYU's Fall Camp Roster

On Wednesday, BYU kicks off 2026 Fall Camp. The BYU football program released the 2026 roster on Wednesday morning. A pair of surprise additions headlined the newcomers on BYU's 2026 roster: running back Journee Tonga and wide receiver Fisher Ingersoll.

Journee Tonga - RB

The Cougars added freshman running back Journee Tonga out of Lawndale, California. Tonga presumably joins the program as a preferred walk-on. Tonga was extremely productive in high school. As a junior, he ran for 2,267 yards and 29 touchdowns while averaging 9.3 yards per carry. He ran for 1,334 yards as a senior on fewer carries, although he increased his receiving production as he played more slot receiver.

Tonga turned down a scholarship offer from San Jose State. Tonga is gifted with the ball in his hands. He is an escape artist in tight spaces.

BYU has depth concerns at running back. Adding Tonga gives BYU an insurance policy at that position in case injuries impact that room.

Fisher Ingersoll - WR

Fisher Ingersoll was recruited by BYU clear back in the 2022 recruiting class. He turned down a scholarship offer to play wide receiver at BYU to play college baseball. Ingersoll signed with TCU as an outfielder.

Years later, Ingersoll has returned home to Utah and enrolled at BYU. Ingersoll is listed as senior given his previous years playing college baseball.

Newcomers on the Fall Roster

Here are the newcomers on the Fall roster. The scholarship additions are headlined by Devoux Tuataga, Brody Laga, and Antonion Johnson. Tuataga is a defensive end that recently returned home from his mission. Laga is a scholarship kicker that will compete for the starting kicker job - he recently returned home from a mission as well. Johnson signed with BYU in the 2026 class out of Texas.

Former PWO commit Lance Reynolds also joined the roster. He is listed as a safety. He played quarterback at Orem High School.

15 - John Sanders (Quarterback)



20 - Journee Tonga (Running Back)



25 - Lance Reynolds (Safety)



26 - Fisher Ingersoll (Wide Receiver)



36 - Antonio Johnson (Safety)



36 - Cole Shulman (Punter)



38 - Luke Nadauld (Safety)



49 - Rayden Heintz (Deep Snapper)



98 - Devoux Tuataga (Defensive End)



99 - Brody Laga (Kicker)



Newcomers that Joined in the Spring

These are the newcomers on the roster that were enrolled and participated in Spring Camp. True freshmen Legend Glasker, Jaron Pula, and Kennan Pula switched jersey numbers since the spring.

1 - Legend Glasker (Wide Receiver)

2 - Roger Saleapaga II (Tight End)

3 - Kyler Kasper (Wide Receiver)

4 - Cade Uluave (Linebacker)

5 - Jaron Pula (Wide Receiver)

7 - Walker Lyons (Tight End)

7 - Kennan Pula (Safety)

15 - Jayven Williams (Cornerback)

16 - Owen Geilman (Quarterback)

17 - Enoch Watson (Quarterback)

23 - Terrance Saryon (Wide Receiver)

25 - Devaughn Eka (Running Back)

29 - Justice Brathwaite (Cornerback)

30 - Braxton Lindsey (Defensive End)

31 - Jake Clifton (Linebacker)

34 - Daniel Taumoepeau (Linebacker)

35 - Matthew Mason (Safety)

39 - Seth Shigg (Cornerback)

41 - Nehemiah Kolone (Defensive Tackle)

42 - Micah Beckstead (Running Back)

42 - Adney Reid (Defensive End)

43 - Owen Borg (Linebacker)

44 - Josh Davis (Tight End)

51 - Gage Tanner (Linebacker)

52 - Bott Mulitalo (Offensive Line)

54 - Jake Alexander (Offensive Line)

55 - Blake Lowe (Linebacker)

56 - Zak Yamauchi (Offensive Line)

57 - Talitu'i Pututau (Offensive Line)

58 - Paki Finau (Offensive Line)

58 - David Tangilanu (Defensive Tackle)

62 - Jr Sia (Offensive Line)

87 - Matthew Fredrick (Tight End)

89 - Jett Nelson (Wide Receiver)

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