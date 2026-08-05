BYU Linebacker Ephraim Asiata Removed from Fall Camp Roster

BYU has removed sophomore linebacker Ephraim Asiata from the Fall Camp roster. Asiata was arrested in early July and charge with DUI and a handful of other charges. Asiata was entering the third year with program after signing in the 2024 class.

Asiata played 23 snaps in 3 games as a reserve linebacker for BYU in 2025. He suffered an injury that kept him out after the East Carolina game in September.

As a freshman in 2024, Asiata played 45 snaps in 8 games as a reserve defensive end. Asiata was signed as a defensive end, but his weight forced a move back to linebacker.

Asiata dealt with off-field obstacles prior to enrolling at BYU. In high school, he miraculously survived a gunshot wound in a shooting that took the lives of a few of his classmates. Not only did Asiata overcome the odds to survive, he also managed to return to the football field. He signed with the Cougars over competing offers from Utah and USC.

How Asiata's Absence Impacts BYU on the Field

Fortunately for BYU, the linebacker room is loaded in 2026. Coming out of Spring Camp, we projected Asiata as a backup linebacker. Asiata's absence doesn't impacting the starting lineup, and it probably doesn't impact the rotation either. Asiata would have provided quality depth at outside linebacker.

Here is our depth chart projection for the linebacker room as the Cougars kick off Fall Camp.

Cade Uluave Jake Clifton

Isaiah Glasker Ace Kaufusi

Siale Esera Miles Hall

BYU will start three veterans at linebacker in Cade Uluave, Isaiah Glasker, and Siale Esera. Former Kansas State starting linebacker Jake Clifton might be the wildcard in this group. Clifton transferred to BYU after serving a mission. Prior to his mission, he was a starter for Kansas State.

If Clifton can shaek the mission rust, he has the talent to push Siale Esera for that third starting spot. At minimum, Clifton will give BYU quality depth if one of the starters gets banged up.

Ace Kaufusi and Miles Hall have slowly seen their roles grow over the last several years. Hall and Kaufusi got a lot of first-team reps in the Spring while a few of the starters recovered from injuries. We expect both Hall and Kaufusi to be in the rotation in 2026.

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