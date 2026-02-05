Aaron Roderick 'Would Not Be Surprised' if RB Devaughn Eka Makes Instant Impact

On Wednesday, the BYU coaching staff met with the media as part of national signing day. BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick was asked about former Lehi High School standout Devaughn Eka. Eka enrolled at BYU in January and is preparing for Spring camp.

"He's here now and he looks very good," Roderick said on Eka. "I never want to put too much on a freshman, but if there's a position where a freshman can play on offense, it's running back. We'll see how he does, but I would not be surprised at all if he plays this year, and he's a very talented kid. We're super excited about him."

BYU returns star running back LJ Martin in 2026. Behind Martin, Eka could be one of a handful of backs competing for the remaining carries. BYU declined to add a running back from the transfer portal, so they will roll with players like Sione Moa, Jovesa Damuni, and the aforementioned Devaughn Eka.

Eka had a standout career at Lehi High School. Going into the offseason, the running back position looked like one of the thinner positions on BYU's roster. Eka could really boost the room and solidy the depth if he's ready to contribute right away. He ran for 3,000 yards over the last 3 years at Lehi.

Eka was BYU's primary target at running back throughout the last recruiting cycle. His commitment was an important addition to BYU's 2026 class at the time considering the attrition at the running back. BYU lost true freshman running back Cale Breslin to the transfer portal last spring. Then, redshirt freshman Pokaiaua Haunga was removed from BYU's roster during Fall Camp for personal reasons.

Eka took a step forward as senior, primarily with his speed. Eka showed the ability to outrun safeties with leverage in 2025. He also continued to prove that he is a physical runner. Eka grew to 190 pounds which is a solid weight for his 5'11 frame. His running ability combined with his receiving ability out of the backfield made him an attractive target for the Cougars.

Season highlight. Wk 1-5



Great team work 🙏🏽 🏈



Stats:

440 Rushing

192 Rec yds

8 Rush TD

3 Rec TD#WeAreLehihttps://t.co/YopX41720p pic.twitter.com/NoxIoqlsNl — Devaughn Eka (@Devaughn_Eka) September 18, 2025

On why he chose BYU, Eka told BYU On SI in an earlier interview, "I chose BYU for the strong emphasis on faith, academics, and character development. The relationship with the Coach Unga was also very important. He has been open, direct and told me what he expected from me. BYU has a history of creating professional athletes and is successful in many other sports, not just football. The movement to the Big 12 conference was part of the decision for me. In addition, being a local athlete recruited by local school and having my family close by will make this experience something I'm really looking forward to."

Eka reminds us of former BYU running back Squally Canada. Canada became BYU's starting running back in the back half of his career after backing up Jamaal Williams. We believe Eka could have a similar trajectory in Provo.

