Advanced Data Proves Bear Bachmeier is Further Along Than Box Score Suggests

On Saturday against Arizona, BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier improved to 14-2 as BYU's starting quarterback. Through two games, Bachmeier is averaging 207.5 passing yards per game, good enough for 69th nationally. By the box score, Bachmeier has been good, not great.

The advanced stats reveal more layers to Bachmeier's performance after two games. Here at BYU On SI, we go well beyond the box score. In this article, we'll break down aspects of Bachmeier's game that the box score isn't capturing.

Explosive Play Rate

Generating explosive plays is key for college quarterbacks. It's difficult to sustain 10-play drives, so most touchdown drives consistent of at least one explosive play. Our custom data set run includes a metric called explosive play rate. Explosive play rate measures how often a quarterback generates an explosive play (pass of 15+ or run of 10+) relative to how often they are given opportunities to pass or run.

Explosive play rates for Big 12 quarterbacks | BYU On SI | Data Credit: SIS

Bear Bachmeier has only played three halves this season, but when his number has been called, he has been one of the most explosive quarterbacks in college football. Bachmeier's explosive play rate is 27.6%, good enough for 10th nationally and second only to Baylor's Nate Bennett in the Big 12. Bennett started for the Bears when DJ Lagway went down with an injury. His opponent was FCS foe Prairie View.

In other words, among the Big 12 quarterbacks that have played an FBS opponent, Bachmeier has been the most efficient in terms of generating explosive plays. More importantly, he has generated explosive plays in critical moments. BYU's first long touchdown drive against Arizona was only possible because Bachmeier hung in the pocket and took a shot to the ribs while he waited for Kyler Kasper to come out of his break. Bachmeier's patience paid off and he found Kasper for a 29-yard gain.

Later in the game, Bachmeier hit Legend Glasker on a deep shot for a 61-yard gain. That completion was one of a series of plays that sealed BYU's win.

A BIG 61-yard pass puts @BYUfootball knocking on the door! 👀 pic.twitter.com/kyaztZiI2V — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 12, 2026

Accuracy

Our weekly stat run shows Bear Bachmeier has been one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football. Bachmeier ranks 20th nationally in on-target throws. Think of an on-target throw as one that hits the wide receiver in stride.

Big 12 quarterback accuracy | BYU On SI | Data Credit: Sports Info Solutions

Bachmeier was lethal throwing intermediate routes in 2025, and that trend has continued into 2026. He ranks 10th nationally in on-target throws on intermediate routes. By the numbers, that is Bachmeier's most elite skill. You can see Bachmeier's entire profile below. There are areas where he needs to grow, like deep ball accuracy and efficiency on non-play action throws, but when he is kept clean, he is accurate. He ranks 17th in on-target rate when he is throwing from a clean pocket.

BYU QB Bear Bachmeier advanced stats profile | BYU On SI | Data Credit: Sports Info Solutions

Total TD/ Total Turnover Ratio

TD/Int ratio is a popular passing stat. We prefer to look at total touchdowns to total turnovers. Bear Bachmeier is dangerous as a runner, especially near the end zone. Total touchdowns to total turnovers accounts for Bachmeier's running ability. In terms of total touchdowns to total turnovers, Bachmeier leads the Big 12. Paired with his explosive play rate, Bachmeier has thread the needle of creating chunk plays while protecting the football at the same time.

Big 12 quarterbacks total touchdowns to total turnovers ratio | BYU On SI

EPA & PAA

ESPN's EPA, short for Expected Points Added, measures how much a quarterbacks helps, or hurts, a team's scoring chances on any given play.

Bachmeier ranks 15th nationally in EPA through two weeks in first in the Big 12.

PAA calculates the number of points contributed by a quarterback. Bachmeier ranks 15th in PAA and first among Big 12 quarterbacks.

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