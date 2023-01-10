With Jaren Hall declaring for the NFL Draft and Jacob Conover entering the transfer portal, BYU's quarterback room will look completely in 2023 different when BYU kicks off its first season as a member of the Big 12. BYU has added multiple new quarterbacks for the 2023 season. On Tuesday, BYU signed JUCO transfer quarterback Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff is an exciting prospect with tons of arm potential that has the talent to be very good in Aaron Roderick's offense. The Cougars also signed veteran quarterback Kedon Slovis on Christmas Eve - Slovis was one of the most proven and productive quarterbacks in the transfer portal.

The additions don't stop there. The Cougars have also added to youngsters Ryder Burton and Cole Hagen to the group that could factor in down the road. Today, let's take an early look at BYU's quarterback situation in 2023 and beyond.

Kedon Slovis Will Be the Favorite to Start in 2023

Kedon Slovis will be the favorite to win the starting quarterback job in 2023. Slovis only has one year of eligibility remaining, and if his pedigree is any indication, he will beat out the competition to win the starting job. Slovis has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards in his career and if Roderick can help Slovis return to USC form, the BYU offense has a chance to be very good again in 2023.

Slovis won't be handed the job - the competition will be open. However, Slovis should be expected to start against Sam Houston in the season opener.

As far as the backup goes, it will be a competition between Cade Fennegan, Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters and Jake Retzlaff. Ryder Burton, Nick Billoups, and Cole Hagen will also have the opportunity to compete for that spot, but they are a few steps behind in their development than the aforementioned three quarterbacks, at least in the opinion of this author.

If Slovis starts in 2023, then the competition for starting quarterback will get even more interesting in 2024.

Aaron Roderick is Attempting the Set Up the Quarterback Factory of Old

BYU fans are very proud of their quarterback history. Four BYU quarterbacks have won the Davey O’Brien award for best quarterback in the nation. Marc Wilson, Jim McMahon, Robbie Bosco, Steve Young, Ty Detmer, you name it. The list of great quarterbacks goes on and on. When BYU's quarterback factory was at its peak in the 1980's, BYU quarterbacks typically didn't become the starting quarterback until they had a chance to develop in the program. When Jim McMahon left for the NFL after the 1981 season, BYU turned to Steve Young from 1982-1983. After Young left for the pros, BYU turned to Robbie Bosco from 1984-1985. Both Young and Bosco spent a year or more in the program before becoming the starting quarterback. What does that have to do with the 2023 season?

College football is completely different now. Gone are the days where young quarterbacks will sit and wait for their turn to start. Despite the differences in the college football landscape, however, BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick is trying to create a similar system that worked for BYU in the 1980's while applying the circumstances of 2023. It's the LaVell Edwards playbook with a modern twist. So far, he is off to a good start.

After Zach Wilson's breakout season, the Cougars turned to Jaren Hall who had been in the program for a few years. Thanks to the time he had to develop, Hall was effective as soon as he was handed the reins of the offense and BYU's production at quarterback remained high. The Cougars are coming off the best three-year stretch of quarterback play in the Independence era. Offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick has managed to score points and move the football with various quarterbacks who had different skillsets. Zach Wilson was great under Roderick's tutelage. Baylor Romney was effective whenever he saw the field. Jaren Hall was great in his two seasons as the starting quarterback. Even Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters was effective in his role as the starting quarterback against SMU. Most importantly, those quarterbacks that have stepped in as backups and performed well had the opportunity to develop in the program before taking the field.

Given the transfer of Jacob Conover, the Cougars don't have an incumbent starting quarterback waiting in the wings for 2023. So who does Roderick turn to next? The next best thing - a quarterback that can step in and produce right away in Kedon Slovis. It's not the same execution as the BYU factory of old, but it could have the same outcome.

Then in 2024, BYU has the chance to turn to either Retzlaff or Fennegan with multiple years of eligibility remaining. By that time, they will have had the opportunity to learn BYU's offense and develop under Aaron Roderick. If Slovis produces in 2023 and a new quarterback is producing in 2024 like BYU quarterbacks have produced over the last few years, then Aaron Roderick will have officially re-established the BYU quarterback factory by borrowing the playbook of the late LaVell Edwards.

