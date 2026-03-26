Andrew Gentry Lists Two BYU Edge Rushers Who 'Have Taken a Big Step Forward'

When Jay Hill was hired as BYU's defensive coordinator, he identified the need to bring in more high-level talent along the defensive line. After years of leveling up the recruiting at that position, those players have not only matriculated into the program, but have had a year or two to learn BYU's system.

Even without leading pass rusher Jack Kelly on the roster, BYU believes the returning group of edge rushers will be able to get after the quarterback at a higher level in 2026 than they did in 2025.

In an interview earlier this week, BYU offensive tackle Andrew Gentry was asked about the edge rushers that are the hardest to block. Gentry is tasked with going against that position every day in practice. He mentioned two defensive ends that "have taken taken a big step forward."

Tausili Akana

"We've definitely got some good guys on our team," Gentry said. "I mean, Tausili Akana has taken some big steps as a pass rusher, so getting those 3rd down and long distances, I mean Tasilli is going to be a problem off the edge, I think, for a lot of tackles this year. So I'm glad he's on our team and I don't have to block him in the game, but he's looking really good."

Akana transferred from Texas to BYU last January. As a redshirt sophomore, Akana played nearly 200 defensive snaps and his role grew as the season progressed. After playing just eight total plays in the first two conference games, Akana played 13 snaps or more over the final nine games of the season. He averaged 23 snaps per game in the final four games of the season.

Akana had two critical quarterback pressures that led to interceptions, one against Arizona and one against Utah. He was credited with a sack against TCU.

Akana has possessed elite quickness coming off the edge since high school. It's the primary reason he was a four-star recruiting coming out of high school. In college, his weight has prevented him from staying on the field. That has been a point of emphasis since arriving at BYU and he is up to 235 pounds.

Hunter Clegg

"Hunter Clegg's also looking really good. He's taking a big step forward this year. But I feel really confident in our edges that we have...it's going to be fun to watch those guys and to see them disrupt some offensive linemen and to watch it from our perspective rather than having to go up against them every day."

Besides Bear Bachmeier who started every game at quarterback, Hunter Clegg played more snaps than any other true freshman on BYU's roster last season. Clegg arrived home from his mission in December and was playing Power Four football just nine months later. A full offseason of training could allow Clegg to have a breakout season as a true sophomore.

Clegg played 253 snaps last year and had the sixth-highest PFF grade on BYU's defense last year.

Clegg, another former four-star recruit, flipped from Utah to BYU after his mission.