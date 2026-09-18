Announcers, TV, Matchup History, Radio for No. 11 BYU vs Colorado State

On Saturday evening, the BYU football program will take on former conference rival Colorado State. The Cougars, who are ranked 11th in the AP Poll, are looking to go into the bye week 3-0 on the season. The Rams, meanwhile, are a perfect 2-0 after winning just two games all of last season. Below is all the information to watch or listen to the game.

Announcers

Former LSU head coach Brian Kelly will be in the booth for this game. Kelly was fired and replaced by Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge last season.

Play-by-Play: Rich Waltz

Analyst: Brian Kelly

Analyst: Adam Breneman

Sideline: Jordan Giorgio

TV - How to Watch

BYU-Colorado State gets the CBS primetime window for this game. The Pac-12 only gets a handful of primetime CBS slots throughout the season, so it's notable that CBS picked this game. With BYU being in the Big 12 and coming into the season ranked, this game was selected by CBS.

Kickoff Time: 5:30 PM Mountain Time

Network: CBS

The weather is worth watching going into this game. Rain is currently in the forecast, and potential thunderstorms have the chance to cause some delays.

Radio - How to Listen

KSL Radio: 102.7 FM/1160 AM

BYU Radio

As always, Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell will be on the call for this game. Former BYU great Hans Olsen will be in the booth as the analyst, and former BYU wide receiver Mitchell Juergens will be the sideline reporter.

The radio pregame show kicks off a few hours ahead of kickoff at 11:30 Mountain Time.

Matchup History

The Cougars and the Rams are meeting for the 70th time. BYU and Colorado State were conference members most recently in 2010 when both schools were in the Mountain West Conference. The first matchup between these two schools occured more than 100 years ago back in 1922. BYU leads the all-time series 39-27-3.

Since 1976, BYU is 26-5 against Colorado State. Most of the Rams' wins in this series came before the 1960's. BYU's first win over Colorado State was in 1938, 16 years after the first-ever matchup between the two schools.

BYU has won the last seven matchups against the Rams. The last time these two teams met was in 2010 when BYU dominated Colorado State 49-10 on a snowy day in Fort Collins.

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