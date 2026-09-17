College Football Week 3 Best Bets (Bet the OVER in SMU vs. Louisville)

We're already in Week 3 of the college football season, and this weekend's slate of games is a great one with several ranked teams playing in big-time conference games.

Let's dive into my best bets for this weekend's action, including the OVER between SMU and Louisville.

College Football Week 3 Best Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Houston +245 vs. Texas Tech

SMU vs. Louisville OVER 59.5 (-105)

Colorado State +17.5 (-106) vs. BYU

Houston vs. Texas Tech Best Bet

In my Week 3 upset picks article, I made the case for backing Houston to win as a big underdog against Texas Tech on Friday night:

These two teams already have a common opponent this season. Houston beat Oregon State 33-20 in Week 1, and then Texas Tech beat the Beavers 35-24 in Week 2. What's more important is that Texas Tech gained just 352 yards of offense in that game, while the Cougars racked up 533 yards of offense, so when you look past the final score, it was Houston that was the more impressive team.

There have been enough red flags surrounding Texas Tech for me to stay away from betting on them in this game. A lackluster Week 1 33-10 win against an FCS team was disappointing, so I think this is a great spot to bet on an upset taking place.

Pick: Houston +245

SMU vs. Louisville Best Bet

Louisville continues to fly under the radar. It can't be overstated how impressive their offensive performance was against a very good Ole Miss team in Week 1. The Cardinals have averaged 6.6 yards per play, which ranks 23rd in the country.

With that being said, SMU's offense has also been red hot to start the season, ranking third in the country in yards per play, averaging 6.7.

Both teams have thrived offensively but struggled a bit defensively to begin the season, so I'm going to sit back, root for points, and bet the OVER on Saturday afternoon.

Pick: OVER 59.5 (-105)

BYU vs. Colorado Stat Best Bet

I think BYU is overvalued in the betting market right now. The Cougars' 28-17 win against Arizona may seem impressive, but it's less impressive when you realize they only outgained the Wildcats by 38 yards. Meanwhile, Colorado State has exceeded expectations so far in 2026, including beating Wyoming 35-13 after being favored by only a few points.

I think this is a great sell-high spot on the Cougars. I'll bet on the Rams to cover the big number on Saturday.

Pick: Colorado State +17.5 (-106)

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