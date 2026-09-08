Arizona Coach Brent Brennan: BYU Crowd Wasn't a Problem in 2024

On Saturday, BYU will play Arizona for the third time in as many seasons. The last time these two teams met, BYU needed double overtime to take down the Wildcats in Tucson.

Two years ago in 2024, BYU hosted Arizona in Provo for a game that was featured by Big Noon Kickoff. The Cougars defeated the Wildcats that Saturday afternoon in a convincing 41-19 win. In his weekly press conference on Monday, Arizona coach Brent Brennan was asked about helping his players handle the environment better than they did in 2024. Brennan dismissed the impact of the BYU crowd in that game.

"I didn't feel like the crowd was a problem in [2024], I felt like we didn't play very well. You know what I mean. We turned the ball over too many times. I think that's a very separate issue. They have a great crowd though. That part of it I respect and we know that going in there. That's one of those things, if you let that be an excuse, it will be."

In the 2024 game, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw three interceptions. At the time, it was the most interceptions he had thrown in a single game. Two years later, that is still the only game in which Fifita has thrown three interceptions. Fifita is looking to avenge his 2024 performance in his final year at Arizona.

Brennan's comments will almost certainly motivate a BYU crowd that sat through a blowout win over the weekend, and is expected to sell out LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Arizona Has Had This Game Circled

Back in July during Big 12 Media Days, Noah Fifita told the Deseret News that Arizona has had the BYU game circled.

"I would be lying if I didn't say that that game has been circled," Fifita said. "It's been circled because you get to go back to Provo, you know that stadium is going to be on fire. You know that team is going to be physical. You know that team is going to be great."

A key Big 12 game this season comes in Week 2, when Arizona visits BYU



"I would be lying if I didn't say that that game has been circled. It's been circled because you get to go back to Provo, you know that stadium is going to be on fire," said Wildcats QB Noah Fifita pic.twitter.com/kxYnk7Yv6r — Brandon Judd (@brandonljudd) July 20, 2026

This game is critical for BYU's chances to return to Arlington and play in the Big 12 championship game. Going into this game, ESPN FPI gives BYU a 25% chance to win eight or more games in conference play. Eight wins in league play is notable since that's likely what will be required to make it back to Arlington.

If BYU beats Arizona, its chances of winning eight or more conference games will increase from 25% to 31%, and it's chances of winning seven or more conference games would increase to 62%. Seven conference wins would at least give BYU a chance to return to the championship game, although the Cougars would likely need to win a tiebreaker in that scenario.

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