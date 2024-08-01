Ben Bywater Was One of the Most Productive BYU Linebackers in the Modern Era
On the first day of Fall camp, BYU linebacker Ben Bywater announced his retirement from college football. Bywater is dealing with nerve damage in his shoulder from an injury that he suffered against Kansas last season. In terms of tackles, Bywater leaves the program as one of the most productive linebackers in modern BYU history.
Bywater finished his BYU career with 247 total tackles including 15.5 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and 3 interceptions. Bywater was BYU's leading tackler from 2021-2022, he averaged exactly 100 tackles per season. He was on pace for 96 tackles in 2024 before he suffered the injury against Kansas. With a healthy season in 2024, Bywater would have been on his way to cracking the top five in solo tackles by a BYU player. He was also well positioned to break the all-time record for assisted tackles in 2024. He had 112 solo tackles in his career and 135 assisted tackles.
It's worth noting that the NCAA only started officially counting defensive statistics in 2000. BYU has record holders for total tackles before 2000, but they are not split by solo and assisted tackles. The current BYU record for total tackles is held by Shad Hansen who tallied 408 tackles from 1989-1992, a record that will probably never be broken.
BYU Career Solo Tackle Leaders (Since 2000)
1. Aaron Francisco - 167
2. Fred Warner - 158
3. Kyle Van Noy - 153
4. Cameron Jensen - 150
5. David Nixon - 137
-------------------------------
NR Ben Bywater - 112
Bywater needed 25 solo tackles to crack the top five and 56 tackles to break the record. In 2021, he racked up 57 solo tackles, so surpassing Aaron Francisco was within reach.
BYU Career Assisted Tackle Leaders (Since 2000)
1. Aaron Francisco - 163
2. Cameron Jensen - 144
3. David Nixon - 138
4. Paul Walkenhorst - 137
5. Ben Bywater - 135
Last season, Ben Bywater surpassed Brandon Ogletree to crack the top five in career assisted tackles. With a healthy season in 2024, Bywater would have likely taken over the top spot.
Bywater was not only productive on the field, but he was a leader in the locker room as well. His presence will be missed by the BYU defense in 2024. The BYU defense, and specifically the run defense, never fully recovered after Bywater left the lineup in 2023. Having a full camp to replace Bywater instead of a week of game prep should help BYU fill the Bywater void.