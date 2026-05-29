Big 12 Coaches Vote in Favor of 24-Team Playoff - BYU Might Be the Reason Why

On Thursday, Big 12 coaches unanimously voted in favor of a 24-team College Football Playoff. The Big 12 is one of three power conferences in favor of a 24-team playoff. The only league that isn't in favor of this format, at least not unanimously in favor, is the SEC.

For the Big 12, a 24-team playoff makes sense. The Big 12 is the only power conference that has not had multiple teams in the same playoff since the 12-team format was created in 2024.

In 2024, it was at least explainable, as the Big 12 cannibalized itself to the point where no team had less than two losses. In 2025, however, BYU was snubbed a playoff appearance despite going 11-1 in the regular season. The Cougars' ranking was unprecented for all the wrong reasons.

BYU's playoff snub was a wake-up call for all Big 12 schools: if the CFP committee didn't put multiple Big 12 schools in the field even with two teams that went 11-1 in the regular season, they might never put multiple Big 12 teams in the same 12-team playoff.

No power conference would have benefitted more from a 24-team playoff over the last two years than the Big 12. The Big 12 would have had nine teams in the playoff over the last two seasons in a 24-team format. BYU would have been the only team to make the playoff in back-to-back seasons, meaning 8 of the 16 Big 12 programs would have made the College Football Playoff.

In 2024, no. 23 Colorado would have taken on no. 10 Boise State in Boise in the first round. Other Big 12 matchups would have included no. 18 BYU at no. 15 Arizona State, and no. 17 Clemson at no. 16 Iowa State. In this scenario, there's a real chance that three Big 12 teams could have advanced to the second round.

In 2025, no. 4 Texas Tech would have earned a first round bye before hosting the winner of Miami-Houston. No. 11 BYU would have hosted no. 22 Georgia Tech. No. 15 Utah would have hosted no. 18 Arizona, and no. 21 Houston would have taken on no. 10 Miami on the road.

When you look at the last two years and how the Big 12 was treated by the College Football Playoff committee, it makes sense that Big 12 coaches are unanimously in favor of a 24-team playoff format. BYU is the perfect example of why the Big 12 needs greater access.

The Big 12 is never going to change its current perception unless they prove it on the field. A 24-team playoff would at least give them the chance to do that. In the current format, preconceived notions and brand bias prevent the Big 12 from competing on an equal playing field.

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