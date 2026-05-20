How BYU's Revenue Stacked Up Against Big 12 Peers in First Year of New-Look League

In 2024-2025, the Big 12 grew to 16 teams. Of the 16 teams, 8 of 16 had joined the league in the previous 13 months. It was the first year of the new-look Big 12, and BYU made its mark. In football, BYU went 11-2 and finished tied for first in the Big 12 standings. In basketball, the Cougars went on a run towards the end of the regular season that ended with a run to the Sweet 16.

Now that we're one year removed from the conclusion of the 2024-2025 athletic season, the EADA (Equity in Athletics Data Analysis) has released the financials from 2024-2025. In this article, we'll compare BYU's revenue generation to its Big 12 peers.

Big 12 Revenue Generation 2024-2025

BYU finished in the top half of the league in revenue, generating $153.4M which was good for fifth in the league. $153.4M was up $23.5M vs the previous year, BYU's first year in the Big 12. That year-over-year increase was the second most in the league behind only Cincinnati. The Bearcats grew revenue by $29.7M. Below is the total revenue generated for every Big 12 school.

Team Total Revenue 1. Kansas $173.7M 2. Colorado $161.7M 3. TCU $156.0M 4. Oklahoma State $153.7M 5. BYU $153.4M 6. ASU $149.3M 7. Baylor $144.1M 8. Arizona $132.7M 9. Texas Tech $128.8M 10. Utah $125.2M 11. Cincinnati $119.3M 12. WVU $117.4M 13. UCF $108.9M 14. Iowa State $103.9M 15. Kansas State $103.0M 16. Houston $100.2M

It's important to remember that this was just BYU's second year in the Big 12. This was the second and final year that BYU received only a partial payout from the Big 12. Therefore, BYU is poised to grow revenue once again in 2025-2026.

Generating a lot of revenue has always been important to remain competitive in college sports. In the revenue share era, however, higher revenue can have a direct impact on winning. After the 2025 season, BYU managed to retain every starter that had eligibility remaining. That is not possible without competitive revenue sharing and NIL. Growing revenue annually will be critical to remain competitive.

Of BYU's $153.4M in revenue, $51.7M was directly attributed to the football program. The men's basketball program generated $28.0M in revenue. All other men's sports generated $8.3M in revenue.

BYU women's sports generated a total of $14.1M revenue. The remaining $51.2M was not attributed to any individual sport.

The BYU athletic department reported $136.9M in total expenses, leaving a surplus of $16.5M. BYU's largest reported line item in the budget was coaches salaries. In total, BYU paid $23.5M in coaches salaries. The second largest line item was $21.6M in game-day operating expenses. There was a total of $37.2M in expenses that were "not allocated" to a specific line item.