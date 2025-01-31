Big 12 to Release 2025 Football Schedule on Tuesday
The calendar has turned to 2025 and the 2025 Big 12 football schedule is set to be unveiled next week. The Conference announced its plans to unveil the 2025 schedule on Tuesday, February 4th at 9 AM Mountain Time.
The opponents on the 2025 schedule are already known at this point. The timing of the opponents and bye weeks remains to be seen. Here's what we know about the 2025 BYU schedule at this point.
Non-Conference Schedule
BYU's non-conference schedule is already locked and loaded.
8/30/25 - vs Portland State
BYU kicks off the 2025 season at home against Portland State. That game, in all likelihood, will be almost identical to BYU's season opener against Southern Illinois. It will likely kickoff at 6 PM Mountain Time.
9/6/25 - vs Stanford
BYU will host Stanford in Provo for just the second time ever and the first time since 2003. This will be an opportunity for BYU to make a statement against an ACC opponent.
9/20/25 - at East Carolina
This is a game that will be controversial on the schedule. BYU will travel across the country to play an above average G6 team in East Carolina - on the road. The Pirates are coming off a bowl victory over NC State. The date of this game is also worth monitoring when the official schedule is released. BYU will likely play a conference game on 9/13/25 before taking a break from conference play to play this game.
These are the kinds of games that BYU should not schedule in the future.
Conference Schedule
The dates of BYU's conference schedule have not been announced, but the opponents have. BYU will play five road games in conference play. We'll start with the home games.
vs Utah
BYU will play Utah every year in the Big 12. The Cougars will host the Utes in 2025 for a chance to win three in a row.
vs West Virginia
New West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriquez will lead the Mountaineers into Provo. The West Virginia roster is still up in the air - it remains to be seen how it all comes together in Morgantown.
vs TCU
Old conference foe TCU will travel to Provo to play BYU. The Cougars will look to get revenge from the 2023 game where the Horned Frogs dominated the Cougars coming off a bye week.
vs UCF
New UCF head coach Scott Frost will lead the Knights to Provo to take on BYU. UCF had talent on the roster under Guz Malzhan, but it never came together.
@ Arizona
BYU will travel to Arizona to take on Noah Fifita and the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona vastly underperformed expectations in 2024.
@ Colorado
Coming off a dominant win over Colorado in the bowl game, BYU will travel to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes in Boulder. Colorado will be without stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in 2025.
@ Iowa State
A game that could have potential conference title implications. BYU will travel to Iowa State to take on the Cyclones in Ames. These two teams will be near the top of the preseason conference projections.
@ Texas Tech
BYU hasn't played in Lubbock since joining the Big 12. The Cougars will take on the Red Raiders who have brought in the nation's top transfer class.
@ Cincinnati
A sneaky tough game for the Cougars will be at Cincinnati. The Bearcats return quarterback Brendan Sorsby who had a productive year in 2024.