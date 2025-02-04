Big 12 Unveils the 2025 BYU Football Schedule
The 2025 BYU football schedule has officially been released.
8/30/25 - vs Portland State
BYU kicks off the 2025 season at home against Portland State. That game, in all likelihood, will be almost identical to BYU's season opener against Southern Illinois. It will likely kickoff at 6 PM Mountain Time.
9/6/25 - vs Stanford
BYU will host Stanford in Provo for just the second time ever and the first time since 2003. This will be an opportunity for BYU to make a statement against an ACC opponent.
9/13/25 - Bye
BYU gets are an early bye in 2025 in week three.
9/20/25 - at East Carolina
This is a game that will be controversial on the schedule. BYU will travel across the country to play an above average G6 team in East Carolina - on the road. The Pirates are coming off a bowl victory over NC State. The date of this game is also worth monitoring when the official schedule is released. BYU will likely play a conference game on 9/13/25 before taking a break from conference play to play this game.
These are the kinds of games that BYU should not schedule in the future.
9/27/25 - at Colorado
Coming off a dominant win over Colorado in the bowl game, BYU will travel to Colorado to take on the Buffaloes in Boulder to kickoff Big 12 play. Colorado will be without stars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter in 2025.
10/3/25 - vs West Virginia
New West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriquez will lead the Mountaineers into Provo. This will be the first conference home game for BYU in 2025. This will be a Friday night game before conference weekend.
10/11/25 - at Arizona
BYU will travel to Arizona to take on Noah Fifita and the Arizona Wildcats. Arizona vastly underperformed expectations in 2024.
10/18/25 - vs Utah
BYU vs Utah on homecoming weekend. The conference appears to be set on not playing this game on rivalry weekend.
10/25/2025 - at Iowa State
The Big 12 schedule makers did BYU no favors here. The Cougars have to travel to Ames to take on Iowa State after the rivalry game. This game could have potential conference title implications.
11/1/2025 - Bye
BYU gets a second bye on the weekend after Halloween.
11/8/2025 - at Texas Tech
BYU hasn't played in Lubbock since joining the Big 12. The Cougars will take on the Red Raiders who have brought in the nation's top transfer class.
11/15/2025 - vs TCU
Old conference foe TCU will travel to Provo to play BYU. The Cougars will look to get revenge from the 2023 game where the Horned Frogs dominated the Cougars coming off a bye week.
11/22/25 - at Cincinnati
A sneaky tough game for the Cougars will be at Cincinnati. The Bearcats return quarterback Brendan Sorsby who had a productive year in 2024.
11/29/25 - vs UCF
New UCF head coach Scott Frost will lead the Knights to Provo to take on BYU. UCF had talent on the roster under Guz Malzhan, but it never came together.