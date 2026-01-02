On Friday, the transfer portal opened for all college football players. Coming off a 12-win season, roster retention will be the most important task for BYU's staff over the next two weeks. BYU has already received good news on the retention front and they are looking to retain more. In this article, we'll go over the 10 most important players for BYU to retain in 2026.

1. Bear Bachmeier - QB

When you have a true freshman that did what Bear Bachmeier did in 2025, other schools will certainly try to lure him into the transfer portal. Bachmeier is the most important player for BYU to retain in 2026. He has the potential to become one of the winningest quarterbacks in program history. Bachmeier will go into 2026 as one of the best quarterbacks in the conference.

2. Faletau Satuala - S

BYU safety Faletau Satuala against Stanford | BYU Photo

BYU safety Faletau Satuala has the potential to be a day one or day two pick in the NFL Draft. Satuala was BYU's leading tackler in 2025 and he has more room to take another step forward in 2026. Satuala came to BYU for Jay Hill, and Hill will certainly try to get him to Michigan. For BYU, retaining Satuala has to be one of the top priorities.

3. Parker Kingston - WR

A wide receiver that produces a 900+ yard season can demand a lot of money in the transfer portal. That's exactly what Parker Kingston did in 2025. For a BYU offense that will lose two of its top three pass-catchers in Chase Roberts and Carsen Ryan, retaining Kingston is a top priority. Fortunately for BYU fans, Kingston announced his plans to run it back in 2026.

One last ride!! Thank you to the coaches and BYU for investing in me🙏🏼 We’ve got unfinished business to take care of let’s get it⏳ @BYUfootball #gocougs #lastdance pic.twitter.com/kZbOAwCNxm — Parker Kingston (@ParkerKingston) January 2, 2026

4. Nusi Taumoepeau - Edge

Nusi Taumoepeau's role as a true freshman got bigger and bigger as the season progressed. Nusi led the Cougars in pressure rate and he has the talent to be a star edge rusher on a playoff-caliber team. Despite losing Jay Hill to Michigan, Taumoepeau is locked in with BYU. That is massively important for BYU's future defense, as Taumoepeau will be tasked with creating pressure like Jack Kelly did for BYU in2025.

5. Bruce Mitchell - Center

Just like a highly-productive wide receiver is worth a lot of money in the transfer portal, so is an all-conference center. Bruce Mitchell was great for BYU in 2025. Retaining him and maintaining as much continuity as possible along the offensive line is paramount.

6. Evan Johnson - Cornerback

NFL teams invest a lot of draft capital to find lockdown corners. Evan Johnson was a lockdown cornerback for BYU in 2025 and he led the Cougars in interceptions. Johnson would have no shortage of suitors in the transfer portal.

7. LJ Martin - Running Back

It goes without saying that LJ Martin is critical to retain if he decides to forego the NFL Draft. Martin has not announced his plans for 2026 yet.

8. Hunter Clegg - DE

Hunter Clegg played more snaps than any true freshman besides Bear Bachmeier. He was less than a year removed from his mission. He has the potential to be a multi-year starter for BYU at defensive end.

9. Andrew Gentry - OL

Starting tackles are hard to come by in the transfer portal. BYU will already lose one tackle to the portal in Isaiah Jatta. Getting Gentry back would be a big boost to BYU's offensive line in 2026.

10. Bodie Schoonover - DE

Bodie Schoonover became one of BYU's best running-stopping defensive ends. BYU loses Logan Lutui to graduation who was great against the run, so retaining Schoonover is important for the new BYU defensive staff.

