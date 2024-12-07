Bowl Projections for BYU Football Heading Into Conference Championship Weekend
Last Saturday, BYU wrapped up the 2024 regular season with a win over Houston. With the win, the Cougars improved to 10-2 on the season and climbed one spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Cougars will be going bowling, but their bowl destination is to be determined. BYU is one of four schools in consideration to play in the Alamo Bowl. The Alamo Bowl gets first choice of bowl eligible teams from the Big 12 and the former Pac-12.
If BYU receives a bid to the Alamo Bowl, Colorado or Arizona State would be the potential opponents. Since BYU already played against ASU in November, BYU-Colorado would be the most likely pairing.
Below are all the bowl projections for BYU heading into conference championship weekend. Every national outlet is anticipating BYU-Colorado in the Alamo Bowl.
What would it take for BYU to play in a different bowl game against a different opponent? Arizona State would need to beat Iowa State in the Big 12 championship game. That could open the door to BYU playing in the Pop Tarts Bowl against one of the top ACC teams like Miami or Clemson.
Action Network - Brett McMurphy
Bowl: Alamo Bowl
Opponent: Colorado
247Sports - Brad Crawford
Bowl: Alamo Bowl
Opponent: Colorado
CBS Sports
Bowl: Alamo Bowl
Opponent: Colorado
ESPN
Kyle Bonagura
BYU vs Colorado
Alamo Bowl
Mark Schlabach
BYU vs Colorado
Alamo Bowl
The Athletic
Bowl: Alamo Bowl
Opponent: Colorado