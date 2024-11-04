Bowl Projections for No. 9 BYU After Bye Week
While BYU was idle this weekend, seven of the AP Top-25 teams lost. The Cougars benefitted from the chaotic weekend in college football and the bowl projections reflect that. BYU is 8-0 overall and one of just five unbeaten FBS teams. After week ten, multiple national outlets continue to project BYU to the College Football Playoff.
ESPN - Kyle Bonagura
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Indiana
In Kyle Bonagura's projection, BYU would win the Big 12 and face no. 5 Indiana in the College Football Playoff. In terms of matchups, this would be a great one for BYU.
ESPN - Mark Schlabach
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Ohio State
Like Bonagura, Mark Schlabach projects BYU to win the Big 12 and play int he Fiesta Bowl. Schlabach projects the opponent to be Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Ohio State is extremely talented, although they haven't dominated their competition this season. Either way, BYU would be an underdog in this matchup.
Action Network - Brett McMurphy
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (Second round of playoff)
Opponent: Ohio State
Brett McMurphy has BYU as the Big 12 champion playing Ohio State in the quarterfinals.
CBS Sports - Jerry Palm
Projection: First round of playoff
Opponent: Notre Dame
Jerry Palmer of CBS Sports, who isn't typically optimistic towards BYU, likes BYU to get an at-large birth in the CFP and HOST Notre Dame at Lavell Edwards Stadium. Palm projects BYU as the no. 7 seed facing no. 10 seed Notre Dame. Palm projects Iowa State to win the conference despite losing to Texas Tech last weekend.
247Sports - Brad Crawford
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Ohio State
Brad Crawford of 247Sports has projected BYU to the CFP over the last several weeks. Crawford likes BYU to win the Big 12 and face Ohio State in the quarterfinals. Most noteworthy, is that Crawford projects BYU to earn the three seed over Miami.
USA Today - Erick Smith
Projection: Fiesta Bowl (CFP second round)
Opponent: Ohio State
Another Fiesta Bowl projection, another projected matchup against the Ohio State.