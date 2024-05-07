BYU AD Tom Holmoe Stresses the Importance of NIL in Transfer Portal Recruiting
On Monday night, BYU AD Tom Holmoe stressed the importance of NIL when it comes to recruiting the Transfer Portal. Holmoe shared a message to BYU fans through the Royal Blue Collective. Holmoe's comments come at an important time in the calendar. Currently, BYU is recruiting both the football and basketball transfer portal to fill out the rest of those rosters. In the transfer portal era, NIL is necessary to bring in high-level transfers.
"It's a crucial time for BYU athletics. with our transition into the Big 12, while simultaneously charting our course for the future amid the shifting landscape of college athletics," Holmoe said. "There are a lot of important factors and considerations for us to weigh. One crucial element for us to pay close attention to is the transfer portal. Our coaches have done a very good job in this ever-changing environment of mining the transfer portal for student athletes who are the right fit for BYU and will bolster our teams."
"Transfers have helped us become increasingly competitive in the Big 12. With the success that we're seeing, more portal athletes see BYU as a great place to continue their efforts to achieve their goals and dreams, both athletically and academically, at the college level. The Royal Blue is an essential asset to helping us appeal to these transfers by facilitating legal and compliant NIL opportunities and helping our athletes prepare for the future."
Holmoe continued, saying the BYU athletic department can take a unique approach to NIL
"Some college fans are cynical or downright dismissive of the transfer portal, NIL, and collectives. I feel at BYU, through the tremendous creativity, strategy, and collaboration through our outstanding donors, sponsors, and fans, a pathway to success has been established through the Royal Blue."
Perhaps most notably, Holmoe acknowledged that BYU's recruiting needs to improve in order to compete for Big 12 championships. "Me must compete at a much higher level for recruits and develop prime strategies for evaluating, attracting, and signing great student-athletes who fit well on our campus. Because of you the true blue fans, everything is possible."